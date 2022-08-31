FULTON — The Fulton Elks Lodge #830 will be holding the second part of the fourth annual Elks Cruise to End Hunger, this time featuring a car show instead of a ride.
The Cruise to End Hunger is an annual event held by the Fulton Elks Lodge in order to raise money for food organizations such as food banks.
“The idea behind it is to be able to raise funds for local small organizations within the area, whether it’s a church, a local food bank or an organization that does things that gives food back out to the community,” Elks member Mary Simmons said. “It’s to be able to give them some extra funds, whether it’s to help with gas costs, bags, things they need for various stuff they do and just be able to say here’s a little extra to help your organization throughout the year.”
This year was the first year that the Elks split the event in two, the first event being a motorcycle ride. Simmons said that the group decided to hold two events in order to have two opportunities to raise money for local food organizations.
“A lot of times, the guys that set up their cars for the 31 car cruisers aren’t going to come out and do a ride like the motorcycles do, so I thought why don’t we split the event with the opportunity to potentially raise twice the amount of funds and be able to help twice as many people in that aspect?” Simmons said.
Attendees will be able to go see classic cars from Route 31 Cars and Coffee, a group that meets at Wegmans in Clay every Saturday, starting the last Saturday in April to the last Saturday in September. Members of the group display various types of vehicles, including classics, sports cars, vintage cars and more. Members of the public are also welcome to bring their cars as part of the show, with a cost associated per car.
The Cruise to End Hunger held in June raised funds for 10 local food organizations, each organization receiving a donation of $150. Simmons said that the Elks are hoping to again donate to 10 to 15 organizations with this event. The event will offer a meal of pasta, a side and a dessert for a cost and people will have the opportunity to participate in raffles and a 50/50.
“There are raffle items, and every vendor will donate something,” Simmons said. “I’ve collected raffles over the last few months in addition to it. The community, whether or not they’re setting their car up or they’re just coming out to support, they can participate in the raffles. You could just come out having nothing to do with the event itself specifically, and if you just want to participate in the raffles, you do not have to be present to win.”
There will also be vendors present, including 316 Creative Living, Pawsitively Piper, Color Street, Melissa’s Crafty Creations, Scentsy and more. The Elks are still seeking vendors for the event, and anyone interested in signing up can contact Simmons.
Simmons encourages members of the community to go to the Cruise to End Hunger to help support the cause.
“We have a lot of families and organizations in the area that use the food bank and use these other places,” Simmons said. “Our thought behind all of this is that the community coming out to support this event helps support additional organizations as a whole, as well as the vendors and such because shopping from them helps support them as local small businesses.”
The Elks Cruise to End Hunger with cars is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 18, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a rain date of Oct. 2. The event will be held at the Fulton Elks Lodge, located at 57 Pierce Drive in Fulton.
