FULTON — The data breach discovered last November at Fulton City Police compromised the personal data of 28,282 people, according to a government data breach notice. Information breached as a result of what the city of Fulton calls a “data event” could include individuals’ name, Social Security numbers, identification numbers, and personal financial account information.

The notice sent by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels to the Office of the Maine Attorney General on Sept. 30, confirmed the number of people affected. Nine of them are Maine residents.

Tags

Recommended for you