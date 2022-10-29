FULTON — The data breach discovered last November at Fulton City Police compromised the personal data of 28,282 people, according to a government data breach notice. Information breached as a result of what the city of Fulton calls a “data event” could include individuals’ name, Social Security numbers, identification numbers, and personal financial account information.
The notice sent by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels to the Office of the Maine Attorney General on Sept. 30, confirmed the number of people affected. Nine of them are Maine residents.
Although it is unclear how many Fulton residents have been affected by the data breach, the city has issued letters of notice to those affected by the breach, highlighting data points that may have been compromised. Mayor Deana Michaels declined to comment on the situation.
The Palladium-Times reviewed one of the letters issued to area residents.
“On Nov. 4, 2021, (Fulton) experienced issues connecting to computer systems within the city police department. The city promptly commenced an investigation, with the assistance of third-party computer forensic specialists,” the letter reads. “Through the investigation, it has been determined that certain files on city systems may have been subject to unauthorized access between Nov. 1-4.”
For this resident, the city determined files impacted by the breach contained their Social Security number, name, and date of birth.
“We take this incident and the security of your personal information seriously. Upon discovering this incident, we promptly initiated an investigation with the assistance of third-party specialists to determine the full nature and scope of this incident,” the letter read. “As part of our ongoing commitment to the privacy of information in our care, we are reviewing our existing policies and procedures and implementing additional safeguards to further secure the information in our systems as appropriate.”
The city also noted they have contacted federal law enforcement about the breach and “will notify relevant state regulatory authorities as required by law.” Under section 208 of the State Technology Law, in the event of a cyber incident a state entity must notify the New York attorney general, state Office of Information and Technology Services, the Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection and New York State residents whose personal information is affected.
In a press release, the city encouraged residents to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft by reviewing account statements, and monitoring free credit reports for suspicious activity. U.S. residents are entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus: Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion.
“The city understands that there may be additional questions about this event,” the statement reads. “As a result, the City has established a dedicated assistance line to answer questions about this incident: (855)-514-0716, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday.”
At the time the breach was discovered, Michaels and former Fulton Police Chief Craig Westbrook called for an emergency meeting on a Saturday.
“The city of Fulton recently experienced a cyber incident, resulting in a disruption to certain computer systems,” Michaels said in a statement provided to The Palladium-Times at the time. “We immediately took steps to respond to the issue, and are working with third-party forensic specialists to investigate the issue and assist with the response. We are working diligently to restore our systems to full functionality.”
Michaels noted the breach did not interrupt city operations.
“The community is safe,” she said. “We appreciate your patience and understanding and apologize for any inconvenience.”
