FULTON — City lawmakers have unanimously approved a $19.5 million budget that will decrease the tax rate by nearly 6% while adding services.

The 2023 budget that the Fulton Common Council approved Tuesday night represents a $1.5 million increase over last year’s to $19,503,537. Taxpayers will see a tax rate decrease of 5.67% versus last year, which works out to a decrease of $1.16 per $1,000 of assessed value.

