FULTON — City lawmakers have unanimously approved a $19.5 million budget that will decrease the tax rate by nearly 6% while adding services.
The 2023 budget that the Fulton Common Council approved Tuesday night represents a $1.5 million increase over last year’s to $19,503,537. Taxpayers will see a tax rate decrease of 5.67% versus last year, which works out to a decrease of $1.16 per $1,000 of assessed value.
The council also approved the annual budgets for the city’s water, sewer, and refuse and garbage funds.
Mayor Deana Michaels praised the work of the council and department heads in crafting an efficient budget that lowers the tax rate and increases services to city residents but said much work remained to be done.
“We have to do better,” she said. “It’s a start in the right direction, and we’re moving in the right direction, but from my perspective on behalf of the taxpayers we have to do better.”
Michaels had pushed for a bigger tax rate decrease in the budget during discussions earlier in the year. But she said rising costs and supply issues ultimately limited how far the council could go.
“It costs more to buy everything and that affected how we had to budget,” she said. “But that doesn’t mean we can just make excuses.”
The city was able to lower the tax rate and add services in part due to a citywide reevaluation. The school tax rate decreased for city residents and the county tax rate is also likely to dip.
Michaels said she and the council have taken a far more proactive approach during the budget process, engaging department heads from the beginning.
In the past many department heads hardly looked at their budget and had little input, she said.
Instead, lawmakers began discussions with each of the seven department heads earlier in the year and worked with them to find ways to streamline their operations and provide more value to the city’s residents.
For example, she said, the city codes department has partnered with the Oswego County Land Bank on the demolition of dilapidated properties, saving money and increasing efficiency.
Among the increases in next year’s budget is an extra $100,000 for taking down blighted buildings and cleaning up properties cited by codes staff. There is also $25,000 for the parks department to purchase a tractor for mowing and other tasks.
And there is money in the budget to resume yard waste pickup throughout the summer. Last year the city paused yard waste pickup during the months of July and August because it didn’t have enough workers. The move proved unpopular with residents.
The budget includes money to add enough positions to resume yard waste pickup from May through December. Michaels said that move was the result of feedback from residents.
Just two people spoke during the public hearing before the budget vote, including Michaels.
