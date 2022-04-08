FULTON — Housing hearings, improved transportation, and child abuse prevention were a few of topics covered at the Fulton Common Council’s meeting on Tuesday at the Fulton Municipal Building.
Marc Greco, James Karasek, and Frank Castiglia, Oswego County legislators who represent the Fulton area, addressed the council regarding business in the Oswego County Legislature and how it will affect the city of Fulton.
Castiglia said there will be five public hearings at the legislature’s April 14 meeting. Two of the hearings will focus on partial real property tax exemptions, one for low-income homeowners 65 and older, and one for disabled low-income homeowners.
Castiglia also spoke about smoke shops in the city of Fulton. Primarily he discussed how the legislature’s practice in the past has been the partnership of the city and county working together with the Oswego County Health Department to inspect said smoke shops to ensure compliance to local law.
Mayor Deana Michaels assured Castiglia the city of Fulton is carefully looking at businesses looking to open under the guise of smoke shops that have other intentions.
Karasek discussed his ongoing participation in the legislature’s health and human services committees, while Greco talked about creating a police academy in Fulton and with a new vehicle tow law that would keep towing fees from escalating by establishing a medallion system.
Frank Doldo, regional mobility manager for the Watertown-based Volunteer Transportation Center, said First Mile-Last Mile is a not-for-profit program designed to improve access to and from public transit for a wider breadth of riders. The plan involves a rider contacting the VTC for transportation to and from the various bus stops in the community. The ride, from a volunteer, will take the rider to the bus stop where a bus will transport the rider to their destination. On the return trip the rider will be met at the bus stop for a ride home. The program is free of charge, paid for by the New York State Department of Transportation and the CARES Act.
Michaels proclaimed April Child Abuse Prevention Month and presented a proclamation to Child Advocacy Center Executive Director Tory DeCaire.
“It is my hope the community will work together to help reduce child abuse and neglect significantly in years to come,” Michaels said.
Michaels announced the retirement of City Clerk/Chamberlain Dan O’Brien effective in June after 33 years of service. The position of city clerk/chamberlain will be filled by Jodi Corsoniti.
In other business:
• The mayor appointed Heather McCoy as deputy city clerk.
• A resolution was passed authorizing City Clerk/Chamberlain Dan O’Brien to advertise a public hearing for Tuesday, May 3, regarding a proposed amendment to city code Chapter 650 about off street parking.
• A resolution was passed authorizing O’Brien to receive sealed bids relative to tree maintenance by April 26, 2022.
• A resolution was passed to close out completed capital projects that have no remaining balance in accordance with the state comptroller’s audit.
