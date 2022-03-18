FULTON — The Fulton Common Council at Tuesday’s meeting held public hearings prior to votes on proposed changes to annual contractor fees.
The council ultimately voted to raise fees from $25 to $100 on sanitary sewer contractors and general contractors, and establish a $25 fee for Dumpsters and portable storage containers.
There was also a motion to amend the building permit fee schedule that would have raised the fees for work up to $1,000 from $25 to $40. That motion was voted down.
Fulton resident Frank Castiglia, an Oswego County legislator, had asked the council to take certain conditions into account.
“Last meeting, Councilor (Ethan) Parkhurst said that the contractors were in line with what was going to be presented. But what you really have to look at is it’s not the contractors who are going to be affected by this, it’s the taxpayers,” Castiglia said.
He said any increase on the contractors would ultimately be passed on to the taxpayers.
“I’m asking you to keep that in mind when you do your vote tonight,” Castiglia said.
The council passed all increases with the exception of the building permit fee schedules. Councilors Audrey Avery and Dan Farfaglia opposed that vote, and in the absence of Parkhurst, the motion failed.
Farfaglia also opposed the Dumpster and portable container motion, although it passed.
Community Development Agency Director Sarah Farley addressed the council to explain the why the grant for the CBDG Microenterprise and OCR CARES grant were in the city’s best interest.
Farley said both grants were a part of the New York State Community Development Block Grant Program (CBDG), which is federal funding through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The CBDG Microenterprise grant is for businesses with five or fewer employees, and the CARES grant is used as a second round for small businesses.
Fulton resident David Phares asked the council whether they are biting off more than they could chew. He said he was concerned that just because the city might be awarded the grant, should they accept it?
Mayor Deana Michaels said she was aware of Phares’ point and agreed with him. She said she understood the city should not take grants it ultimately cannot use because it isn’t a good trend to start with the city’s funders.
The council passed the motion to apply for those grants.
In other business, the council voted to grant food-serving permits to Dingle’s Lakeside Ice Cream and Shannon’s Hot Dogs from April 1 to Oct. 31 at Bullhead Point.
