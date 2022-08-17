FULTON — The Fulton Common Council authorized the transfer of ARPA funds for various city purposes and discussed an upcoming public hearing regarding stop intersections at its meeting on Tuesday night. 

The council authorized the clerk/chamberlain to transfer $97,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for various purposes, such as $12,000 for a recruitment video and marketing campaign for the police and fire departments and $35,000 for essential upgrades for the west side fire department. 

