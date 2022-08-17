FULTON — The Fulton Common Council authorized the transfer of ARPA funds for various city purposes and discussed an upcoming public hearing regarding stop intersections at its meeting on Tuesday night.
The council authorized the clerk/chamberlain to transfer $97,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for various purposes, such as $12,000 for a recruitment video and marketing campaign for the police and fire departments and $35,000 for essential upgrades for the west side fire department.
An engineering and grant writing project for a nature preserve at Sharps Pond will receive $25,000, as well as $25,000 for a new outdoor basketball project. The original agenda included $30,000 of ARPA funds to be transferred for police department satellite offices, but was not included in the councilors’ vote at Tuesday’s meeting.
The Common Council will hold a public hearing on Sept. 6 regarding the amendment of subsection 608-53 Schedule VIII: Stop Intersections of the Charter of the City of Fulton.
“I just want to thank the mayor and members of the council and the police department for putting this forward,” said Dan Farfaglia (1st Ward) said. “This is just another project that will make the Hannibal Street area safer. Again, I realize that there haven’t been any accidents without a stop sign there, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be at some point in the future, so this will certainly prevent that. So thank you again for moving forward with that.”
The council also voted to approve Ed Hogan Nuisance Wildlife Manager to be awarded the bid for animal trapping services. According to the bid Hogan submitted to the city, Hogan will bill the city $75 per nuisance wildlife animal caught and removed from a property. Caught wildlife animals will either be relocated or euthanized, depending on the circumstances.
The clerk/chamberlain was authorized to advertise for requests for qualified licensed architectural or engineering firms to provide professional services for a public safety community improvement project for the Community Development Agency. The city was awarded a public facility award by the New York State Community Development Block Grant Program to be used for “interior and exterior health and safety renovations at the fire and police stations adjacent and partially attached to City Hall.”
The project will include installation of separate HVAC systems for the fire and police stations and the repair and or replacement of leaking roofs. Kitchen and locker room upgrades will also be considered if funding is available, with the purpose of improving personal safety and sanitation.
The original agenda included a resolution to authorize the traffic control officer to purchase six digital traffic management/speed signs, but the resolution was not voted on at the meeting.
The next scheduled common council meeting will be held on Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. in the community room of the Municipal Building, located at 141 S. 1st St.
