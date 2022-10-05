FULTON — At its meeting on Tuesday, the City of Fulton Common Council discussed applying for a RestoreNY Grant to be used to help Fulton manufacturing company N.E.T & Die Inc. expand into a bigger space.
President and CEO of N.E.T. & Die Inc. Michelle Shatrau spoke during the public hearing on the proposal for the city of Fulton to apply for a RestoreNY Grant for property located on River Glen Drive. Shatrau said that she had asked the mayor for privacy around the project until the company was at a point where they could tell their employees about it.
N.E.T & Die is a third generation machine shop in Fulton that does machining for a variety of industries for companies inside and outside of the region, according to Shatrau. She said that her grandfather started the business in the late 1960s, with her father taking over in the 1970s. Shatrau said that she had a career in manufacturing outside of the area, but came back three years ago to take over the family business.
“This business was once twice the size it is now and I believe that we can get back there,” Shatrau said. “There are a few things hindering us, one of them being the building that we’re in. The building is old. … It’s an 1800s tissue paper factory. It’s not very conducive to the manufacturing that we’re doing. We are busting at the seams. We have no more room to put machinery and equipment and we need new equipment. We need to reinvest in equipment and as we reinvest and as we grow our sales, we are looking to add employees as well.”
Shatrau said that the company has worked closely with Cayuga Community College as well as the P-Tech program in an effort to rejuvenate skilled trade, especially the mechanical side, as a career path for students.
“Cayuga Community College has built out the electrical portion of their Advanced Manufacturing Institute, but they haven’t built out the mechanical portion,” Shatrau said. “We want to work with Cayuga Community College to build a training center or some type of collaboration for training for the mechanical portion of their Advanced Manufacturing Institute.”
Oswego County Majority Leader Nathan Emmons spoke about the RestoreNY Grant, a grant that was most recently available in 2016.
“The state provides these funds to allow for municipalities to apply for money to rehabilitate, demolish and rebuild vacant and blighted properties within their municipal limits,” Emmons said. “That could be either commercial, manufacturing or residential, so we have a wonderful opportunity to look at the city of Fulton and to evaluate some opportunities that we have here.”
Emmons said that he believes that the property at 25-41 River Glen Drive, the former Kmart building, meets the project criteria for the grant.
“With this 91,000-square foot facility, it’s truly just presented itself as an opportunity to kind of merge both the vision that Michelle has with N.E.T. & Die along with Cayuga Community College and their Advanced Manufacturing Institute,” Emmons said. “It just happens to be manufacturing month, so what better opportunity to present tonight an expansion of a manufacturer that’s been within the city of Fulton for a very long time.”
Up to $2 million can be awarded through the grant, and the project is estimated to cost around $8 million, according to Emmons. The city of Fulton would apply for the grant as a municipality, and if awarded, the grant funds would come from the state and go to N.E.T. & Die. All financial responsibilities would also fall to N.E.T. & Die.
Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels thanked Shatrau for keeping the family business in Fulton.
“There are a lot of places you could go and there’s a lot of places you can look at, but you have stayed with us for the last couple of years in looking for property within the city limits,” Michaels said. “We’ve had to get creative and we’ve had to make some tough decisions, but you’ve stayed with us and I think that says a lot about your commitment to the city of Fulton and our commitment to manufacturing and to NET and Die. I thank you for that, because I know how easy it could have been for you to go to any other municipality and seek out other properties that were certainly available.”
The Common Council voted unanimously to approve the city of Fulton to apply for the RestoreNY Grant for the project.
There were two proclamations made at the meeting, the first proclaiming October as manufacturing month in the city of Fulton. Members of the P-Tech program and other local manufacturers were present at the meeting to receive the proclamation. Michaels said that the city has a number of initiatives it will be doing this month to support manufacturers.
Manufacturing Day, a nationally recognized day since 2012, takes place on Oct. 7 this year. Michaels said that Manufacturing Day “focuses attention on the valuable role and support of our local manufacturers” and that Oswego County P-Tech and CiTi BOCES invite Oswego County middle school and high school students to learn about modern manufacturing and the opportunities available to them locally in the field. The event will take place on Oct. 7 at the CiTi BOCES campus.
The next proclamation was for the Knights of Columbus, proclaiming the week of Oct. 9-15 as Knights of Columbus Week in the city of Fulton. St. Joseph’s Council No. 254, Knights of Columbus in Fulton, New York, celebrating its 125th anniversary, and St. Joseph’s Assembly No. 748, Knights of Columbus Fulton, New York, celebrating its 112th anniversary this year.
“The purpose of the Knights of Columbus is to strengthen the faith among its members to promote fraternity among them and provide financial security for widows and children of the members,” Michaels said. “The order supports three ideals; charity, unity and fraternity within its 2 million members in 17,000 councils within 17 countries.”
Oswego County Legislator Frank Castiglia Jr. (25th District) spoke during public comment, clarifying that he did not refuse a meeting with Construction, Design and Management regarding the plans to turn Nestle Building 30 into multi-income apartments. Castiglia provided an email thread between himself and Cory Bendekovic of CDM that began on Aug. 26, Bendekovic inviting Castiglia for a meeting to discuss the proposed Building 30 project as well as tour some housing buildings in the city of Syracuse.
As shown by the email thread, Castiglia responded to the email thanking Bendekovic for the invitation, saying he will have to check his availability. Castiglia requested an address and said he would let Bendekovic know that Monday if he would be able to come. Bendekovic responded that Monday, Aug. 29, thanking Castiglia for his “prompt response,” giving him the address and letting him know that he would send out an invitation once CDM had established a date and time. That was the last email in the thread provided.
Castiglia, Fourth Ward Councilor Ethan Parkhurst and Fulton resident Amelia Ray are currently scheduled to meet with CDM on Oct. 10.
Castiglia also raised concerns about residents on the east side receiving two of the same water bills.
City Clerk/Chamberlain Jodi Corsoniti addressed the concern, saying that some people did receive a duplicate bill, which was due to a printer malfunction. Corsoniti said that they did not realize there were duplicates, and that unfortunately some people did receive duplicate bills.
