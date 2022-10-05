Knights of Columbus Fulton

Members of the Fulton Common Council and Mayor Deana Michaels present members of Knights of Columbus with a proclamation proclaiming Oct. 9-15 as Knights of Columbus Week in the city of Fulton.

 Savannah Norton-Wyckoff photo

FULTON — At its meeting on Tuesday, the City of Fulton Common Council discussed applying for a RestoreNY Grant to be used to help Fulton manufacturing company N.E.T & Die Inc. expand into a bigger space.

President and CEO of N.E.T. & Die Inc. Michelle Shatrau spoke during the public hearing on the proposal for the city of Fulton to apply for a RestoreNY Grant for property located on River Glen Drive. Shatrau said that she had asked the mayor for privacy around the project until the company was at a point where they could tell their employees about it. 

