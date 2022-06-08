FULTON — The Fulton Common Council discussed state Route 481, updates on DRI projects and a new crime and safety initiative at its meeting on Tuesday.
Mayor Deana Michaels discussed upcoming meetings with Oswego County regarding American Rescue Plan Act funding. Michaels said that the county received about $22 million in ARPA funding and has opened up the opportunity for all municipalities to request some of that funding. Four projects were presented to the county for the city of Fulton, the first one being satellite stations for the police department.
“This is quite honestly an unfortunate ask because when we see what happened years ago at Sandy Hook, and then we revisit what happened in Texas, what happened in Buffalo, what happened over the weekend, it’s the reality,” Michaels said. “So when we sat down with our police department, the police chief and the deputy chief said we need to have satellite offices. In the event we have a tragedy, we need to have stations set up to be ready to go serve the community.”
The goal is that these stations would go unused, but Michaels felt that the stations needed to be set up and ready in case of a tragedy. Michaels said that the city asked for $40,000 and believes that $30,000 is being presented to the county for consideration.
The city is also requesting funding for the state Route 481 paving project. Michaels described Route 481 as the gateway to the county, saying that if someone is trying to get to another part of Oswego County, that it’s likely they’re coming through Fulton on 481. Michaels said that the city looked back over 30 years and was unable to find a project of this magnitude that has been done for 481.
“The maximum you could ask for with the county was $500,000,” Michaels said. “We asked for $500,000 to support our (Route) 481 paving project because the price of fuel is really affecting the bids that are coming back, but we want to be able to get as much of this project done this year as possible.”
Another project presented was for Riverview Pediatrics, to find a location in the city of Fulton to purchase so that they can expand their practice with more doctors and nurses. The city has been working with Riverview Pediatrics to find them a new location, but Riverview Pediatrics requested the ARPA funds. Fulton Block Builders is also requesting funding to support their efforts in improving neighborhoods throughout the city.
Michaels announced that the Fulton Police Department and Fulton Fire Department are partnering with Neighbors by Ring to alert the public about safety and crime information while also offering education. Fulton Residents can download the Neighbors by Ring app to their devices to be updated on local crime and safety.
“What it allows the police and fire to do is put educational information out there or put safety information out there or crime information out there,” Michaels said.
As an example of education materials available on the app, Michaels said that when she used the app, she was given information on why fire extinguishers are important and a walk through of how to use them, what to do if it’s expired and other general information about fire extinguishers. The app is free, and Michaels is looking into being able to get some Ring video cameras out into the community.
“We’re also going to work with Fulton Block Builders. There’s funding through the Ring video door company, and we’re looking to see if an agency like Block Builders can participate, and maybe we’ll be able to get some funding or some Ring video cameras or technology that we can put out into the community.”
Michaels also signed a proclamation in honor of Fulton bowling legend Mark Roth, who died in November. Roth had an extensive bowling career and has won numerous titles. He was inducted into the Professional Bowlers Association Hall of Fame in 1987 and has 34 PBA national titles. He finished his career with about $1.6 million in career winnings.
“Therefore be it resolved that Mark was an amazing person who had a huge impact on many lives throughout his years. He had a great love for his family, bowling, the Rangers and life in general,” Michaels said. “He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him, and it is an honor to recognize Mr. Roth, whose picture is right here and whose wife is with us today, for all that he accomplished and being an amazing Fultonian. Thank you for sharing him with us, and thank you for all that he did.”
Roth’s wife, Denise Roth, recently had her wallet stolen from inside her car. The wallet contained important information, paper work, and Mark Roth’s ring, according to Michaels.
“She was devastated, absolutely devastated,” Michaels said. “She needed to get that back. She needed that wallet more than just because of the money or the credit cards, but there was something, a piece of her in that wallet that left and that was Mark’s ring.”
Mayor Michaels presented a Good Samaritan Award to Richard Cobb, who worked with the police to find Roth’s wallet. Cobb was an eyewitness who knew the person that took the wallet, and he assisted in tracking them down and helping to find the wallet with everything in it, including the ring.
“Richard Cobb is hereby awarded on this day, June 7, 2022, the City of Fulton Good Samaritan Award for getting involved and helping to retrieve the stolen property and demonstrating good citizenship and respect and care for a fellow community member,” Michaels said. “Mr. Cobb, you made quite a difference in someone’s life and we commend you.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.