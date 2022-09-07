Fulton check for satellite police stations

Oswego County Legislators James Karasek and Linda Lockwood (center, with check) present the city of Fulton with a check for $30,000 on behalf of Oswego County to be used for satellite police stations. Also pictured are Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels (fourth from right), members of the Fulton Common Council and members of the Fulton Police Department.

 Savannah Norton-Wyckoff photo

FULTON — The Fulton Common Council discussed a temporary moratorium on smoke/vape shops, received funds for police satellite stations and heard opinions from the community regarding various agenda items at its meeting Tuesday.

Tuesday’s agenda included a public hearing on proposed new local law entitled “Temporary Moratorium on the Establishment Smoke/Vape Shops.” Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels spoke about the law from a planning board perspective, saying that the city went from three vape shops to six vape shops overnight, with numerous additional proposals.

