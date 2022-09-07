FULTON — The Fulton Common Council discussed a temporary moratorium on smoke/vape shops, received funds for police satellite stations and heard opinions from the community regarding various agenda items at its meeting Tuesday.
Tuesday’s agenda included a public hearing on proposed new local law entitled “Temporary Moratorium on the Establishment Smoke/Vape Shops.” Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels spoke about the law from a planning board perspective, saying that the city went from three vape shops to six vape shops overnight, with numerous additional proposals.
“We woke up one day and there were six vape shops,” Michaels said. “This isn’t about being anti vape shops, it’s being not ready when you go from that type of capacity. … You go from three that had been long standing in operation to six, you’ve doubled, now there’s 10 more that were looking to come to the city. We didn’t have the capacity to understand how that was going to affect our city.”
Michaels said that the moratorium is meant to serve as a pause on the smoke/vape shop business model while the city prepares to be able to regulate them in terms of zoning and planning. The mayor anticipates it to take six months.
“We’re just trying to get a handle on why potentially 16 vape shops in the small city of Fulton with 11,000 residents is needed and how do we do that in a safe way that is safe for our children, that is safe for our communities, that is safe for our businesses and that is safe for everyone involved,” Michaels said. “And then we have a system in place that can help us to manage that, just like we would with any other business, any other business model. …That’s the whole point of Planning and Zoning is to understand what type of business wants to do business in Fulton and are we structured in a way to handle that? If we’re not, we’re doing ourselves a disservice.”
Oswego County Legislator District Frank Castiglia Jr. (25th District) said he is in support of the moratorium, as it allows the city to make sure that businesses are located in the correct areas. David Phares, member of the Planning Commission, voiced concerns about the language of the moratorium. He believes that the wording should be changed to “stores that sell vape or vaping products” instead of “vape shops,” as sometimes stores present themselves as gift shops or convenience stores and then sell vape products.
Michaels noted that in its research, the city found that other communities have tried something similar where licenses were structured around the type of products businesses were selling, and that it ultimately limited their economic development and their community. She used stores like Byrne Dairy, Fastrac and Price Chopper as examples, pointing out that if those businesses or similar ones were to come to town and sell vape products, it would be putting a stop on those businesses as well.
“We’re going to learn from all those communities who have structured these types of laws and make sure that we’re learning from where they fell short and where we are allowed to make changes and where we’re not allowed to make changes,” Michaels said.
The public hearing was left open, and members of the public are able to send their comments regarding the moratorium to the City Clerk’s office before the next meeting on Sept. 20.
The city of Fulton was presented with a check for $30,000 from Oswego County at Tuesday’s meeting to be used for police satellite stations. Oswego County Legislator James Karasek (22nd District) said that the city had put in an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) request for $40,000 for two police satellite offices on each side of the river, and that the ARPA committee approved $30,000. Michaels thanked the county for its support of the police department and the city of Fulton.
During public comment, Castiglia provided an update on the slow-burning silo fire at the Attis Ethanol Plant in Volney. Castiglia said that there was a virtual meeting held on Tuesday between multiple agencies and that the county will be taking action on the matter by Sept. 15.
“Everybody has said the same thing and we knew from the get go that it’s not toxic,” Castiglia said. “The State Health Department said, ‘If there’s no action, then what is your action going to be?’ and people keep asking, go round and round in how you’re going to put the fire out. …The County Fire Department has said that it has to be empty and can’t be put out with water because it will take too long, but somewhere around Sept. 15 we should have some action and be able to give some real positive answers hopefully.”
Castiglia also voiced concerns about the deputy city clerk position, as the appointment of Jo Smith to the position was a notation on the agenda. Castiglia said he was concerned about ensuring taxpayer money is going to services for the taxpayers, and felt that the position is only necessary in the absence of the city clerk chamberlain.
“The issue is that you don’t rent a car and put it in your garage and keep it there to bring it out for the four weeks that you may need it when your car breaks down,” Castiglia said. “Now, I know that you know, the title is there. It’s not a mandated job by the state. It’s not a mandated job by the city. It’s a job that will help when the city clerk is out for any length of time. During that time, that’s when that person should get paid that salary.”
Matt Overton, a city employee, and citizen Ron Patrick felt differently regarding the position. Overton said that he supports appointing a new deputy city clerk in order to avoid further overloading the staff, while Patrick said that the position is needed and ultimately saves the city money.
Newly appointed Fulton Police Chief Michael Curtis was also supportive of the position, explaining his experience as a former deputy chief.
“As far as deputy clerk goes, I know my position as deputy chief, I was not just the deputy chief,” Curtis said. “I had my own set of responsibilities that I had to do on a daily basis that the chief had nothing to do with and if I was gone, somebody else had to do my job because the chief would not be filling it for me. So there’s oftentimes a role for those people that have a daily role and they have the increased responsibility of taking over for the clerk when the time arises.”
The Common Council voted 5-1 to authorize the mayor to sign and execute the Deputy City Clerk Contract Agreement for Smith.
Among other approved agenda items was the authorization of the public works commissioner to sign the milling and paving project to be able to proceed with the Route 481 paving project and the transfer of $12,000 in ARPA funds to the city of Fulton for mobile computer technology for the Common Council, department heads and city boards.
