FULTON — Tuesday night’s Fulton Common Council meeting consisted of a public hearing to amend off-street parking requirements and discussion of upcoming improvement initiatives including Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects and 2022 paving.
During the public hearing to amend Chapter 640 Attachment 2 Schedule B off-street parking requirements, Michaels said that the city is using the comprehensive plan that was passed at the end of 2021 as a guide, and that the plan and codes need to align.
With new businesses coming to the Fulton, the city saw an immediate need for development, especially in areas within the DRI zone, Michaels said.
Chairman of the Planning Board Ron Patrick addressed some concerns the board had regarding businesses and the parking requirements. The board is proposing that the off-street parking requirements for retail businesses change to three spots per 1,000 square feet of floor area, instead of the current one spot per 200 square feet. It is also recommended that restaurants within the Canalview business district and the West Broadway business district have no minimum off-street parking requirements, as public parking is available in those areas.
The board also wanted to exclude seasonal exterior seating from being counted as seats for parking spaces. The current parking requirement for a restaurant, fast-food chain or club is one off-street parking space for each three seating spaces. The concern is that as restaurants add seasonal outdoor seating, they will not have enough parking spaces to meet the requirement. The code does not specifically address outdoor seating, so currently those seats have to be counted, according to Patrick.
“We’re supposed to go exactly by our code, and there was nothing in there that addressed it,” Patrick said. “And we have another new business coming in that wants to have seasonal outdoor seating, so we’re just trying to look ahead so that it’s not going to create any problems.”
The measure was approved by the council.
The council also unanimously approved the advertising for bids for paving city streets for the 2022 season. Michaels said that most of, if not all of, state Route 481 will be paved.
“It’s going to be a bit disruptive this summer, but in the end it’s going to be worth it because it’s a much needed project to be completed,” Michaels said. “So we’ll get a schedule out there and get some notifications out to the public here in the very near future about that project.”
The mayor also discussed upcoming Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects once the council voted to authorize her to sign an agreement with C&S Companies for engineering and consulting services related to the municipal DRI projects.
“We are going to be well underway in the summer of 2022 with some very significant DRI projects, so be on the lookout,” Michaels said. “This is a very exciting time for Fulton and long overdue, so we’re very excited about this opportunity.”
Michaels also gave an overview of the festivities occurring Memorial Day weekend. On Friday, May 27, there will be posters at the War Memorial for people to leave messages for those who have served and their loved ones. One poster will be burned in the watchfire, happening Saturday night, and the other poster will be sent to members of the military overseas. The parade will happen on Saturday, as well as a carnival and food and music at the War Memorial, and Sunday night there will be fireworks.
The mayor also spoke about the upcoming neighborhood Block Blitz, a collaboration between the codes department, police department, fire department and community development agency to find and address problem areas of the city. The Block Blitz will be three events, happening in May, July and October. Each event will be a week long and all six wards will be visited.
The next Common Council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 7, at 7 p.m. at the Fulton Municipal Building.
