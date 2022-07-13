FULTON — The Fulton Common Council approved transfers of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for a variety of projects and discussed an amendment to the Central Business District chapter of code at its meeting on Tuesday.
The common council voted to approve a transfer of $125,000 in ARPA funds to the Community Development Agency for the 2022 Dasher Dollars campaign, business retention and support fund, city tourism and special events sponsorship and marketing, Downtown Revitalization Initiative impact zone fund and Westside business revitalization fund.
The CDA was allocated $400,000 in ARPA funding in 2021, with $209,529.22 remaining, according to the CDA’s proposal for remaining ARPA funds. The CDA requested an additional $125,000 for a total of $334, 529.22 to be used on the aforementioned expenditures.
The council also approved a transfer of $10,472 in ARPA funds for the purchase of a new dock at Indian Point. City of Fulton Parks and Recreation Department Director Chris Waldron noted the need for a new dock and a grant that was awarded to help cover costs.
“Last year, the dock that was at Indian Point went through a lot of flooding,” Waldron said. “It was aging, it was rotting out and it was unusable this year.”
Waldron said that they applied for an Erie Canal Association grant opportunity through New York State that covers 50% of the cost of the dock with an extra 10% that could be through services rendered through the city for putting the dock in. The grant was awarded for tourism but also for emergency services. The other 40% of the cost will be covered by the ARPA funds.
Additionally, $31,500 in ARPA funds will be transferred for repairs to be done on the highway facility roof and $34,990 will be used to replace the roof of the pavilion at Bullhead Point.
There was also a public hearing to amend Chapter 640-17, C2A, entitled “Central Business District,” of the code of the city of Fulton. The Central Business District is made up of various small businesses and mixed residential dwellings that are within close proximity to each other, such as retail stores, banks and financial institutions, insurance and real estate offices, daycare centers and more. The chapter was amended to include the addition of “vocational” to the Central Business District qualifications.
Assistant Superintendent for Instruction at CiTi BOCES Roseann Bayne spoke in support of the inclusion of vocational activities. Bayne said that CiTi BOCES has five years of funding to run a literacy zone, where there will be a variety of activities offered to citizens relating to financial literacy, cooking literacy, tax assistance and veteran services. CiTi BOCES also plans to have a retail center for items made by BOCES students and a café that will offer coffee, smoothies and pastries made by students. Bayne said that they would be taking up four vacant spots on Cayuga Street for these plans.
Oswego County Legislator and Fulton resident Frank Castiglia Jr. said that the Central Business District is a start, but that he believes that there should be a business district for lawyers, doctors and similar professions and a retail district separate from one another.
“We want all businesses in the city of Fulton, but we want them in areas that are most advantageous for them and for all the other businesses that surround them,” Castiglia said.
The public hearing was kept open until the next common council meeting for any additional comments or considerations.
Appointments were also made at the meeting, with Heather McCoy being appointed as commissioner of deeds and Ryan Taylor to the Zoning Board of Appeals.
The mayor was authorized to sign the Erie Canal grant agreement and to award the request for proposal for building efficiency consulting to Siemens Industry, Inc. The clerk chamberlain was approved to advertise for bids for animal trapping services, quotations to be submitted by Friday, July 29 at 2 p.m. An agenda item to approve the sale of a vacant lot at 00 N. 5th St. had a failed motion.
Mayor Deana Michaels and Sixth Ward Councilor Lawrence Macner were absent from Tuesday’s meeting. The next common council meeting is currently scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 7 p.m.
