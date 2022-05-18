FULTON — The Fulton City School District’s propositions for the 2022-23 school year all passed during its voting held Tuesday.
Items on the ballot were the school district’s 2022-23 budget, the student transportation vehicles proposition, electing Board of Education members, the Fulton Public Library’s tax proposition and electing Fulton Public Library Board of Trustees members.
The 2022-23 budget of $79,129,000 was passed by voters with 390 “yes” votes vs. 214 “no” votes. The budget was a 3.80% increase from the 2021-22 budget and included a 2 percent tax levy increase. The costs of salary and benefits, maintaining programs and supports and the addition of required staffing were all attributed to the need of an increased budget.
The student transportation vehicles proposition also passed with 422 “yes” votes against 187 “no” votes, authorizing the school district to purchase two wheelchair buses for $145,000.
“I’m very pleased with the outcome,” Superintendent Brian Pulvino said. “I thank our community members for approving our budget and I believe this budget will provide us the resources and supports for our students to learn and our teachers to provide the best education possible. I think the budget always provides the resources, so I’m pleased that we’ve got those in place.”
Board of Education members were elected for a three-year term, with two seats available. Timothy Conners and Timothy Crandell were elected to the board, Conners receiving 421 votes and Crandell receiving 357 votes. Travis Doty had 264 votes and one write-in vote, and there were 26 miscellaneous write-in candidate votes.
“I just want to thank everyone for voting and thank the people for passing everything,” Crandell said.
Crandell was re-elected, already having eight years of experience on the Board of Education. New to the board is Timothy Conners.
“I want to thank the community for coming out to vote and for choosing me for this position,” Conners said. “I am really looking forward to representing the families and the students the best that I can.”
Pulvino is looking forward to working with the candidates on the board.
“I’m looking forward to continuing to work with Mr. Crandell and continue our work together there and also welcome Mr. Conners and all of the new insights and perspectives he’s going to bring to the table as we continue to strive for our vision and our mission,” Pulvino said.
The library tax proposition for the Fulton Public Library to receive an additional $22,657 in funding passed 403 to 206. The increased funding will go toward providing competitive wages and benefits for existing staff as well as new hires, with the goal of recruiting and retaining staff with 21st century skills. The increase in funding brings the library’s budget up to $447,384.
Three candidates were elected to the Fulton Public Library Board of Trustees for a four-year term. Donna Jones received 443 votes, Maria Fazzini earned 431 votes, and David Phares received 417 votes.
