Mayor Deana Michaels and Councilor Daniel Farfaglia attend the Fulton Common Council meeting Tuesday evening at the Fulton Municipal Building. The council elected Farfaglia as the new council president for 2023. He received the support of the entire council, including outgoing council president Audrey Avery.
FULTON — Councilor Daniel Farfaglia was elected president of the Fulton Common Council at its organizational meeting Tuesday night.
Farfaglia, who represents the 1st Ward, received the vote of every councilor, including Councilor Audrey Avery, the outgoing council president.
“I’m very, very honored by the bipartisan support,” said Farfaglia, a Democrat, after the vote. “We’re all part of the same team, and we’ll continue working for the betterment of Fulton.”
While Farfaglia may be a fairly new face on the council — he was elected in 2021 — he brings years of legislative and political experience at the local and state levels.
The Fulton native served as representative of the 24th District in the Oswego County Legislature for eight years and served as minority leader in the chamber. He previously lived in the Albany area where he worked for the New York State Assembly. He moved back to Oswego County in 2008 to work for the New York State Senate.
Farfaglia is a longtime advocate for individuals with disabilities and currently works for the state Office of People with Developmental Disabilities.
Avery was supportive of Farfaglia and said she thought he would do a good job. She said serving as council president had been an honor but that she was ready for a break and hasn’t decided yet if she will run for reelection later this year.
“It’s bittersweet,” she said. “But I want to be a councilor and watch my ward.”
State Sen. John Mannion, D-Geddes, introduced himself to the council during the public comment period.
Mannion was elected to the state Senate in 2020, representing the 50th District. He retained his seat last year by just 10 votes after an agonizing recount process. With redistricting, Mannion’s district no longer includes parts of Syracuse, several towns in Onondaga County and a portion of Cayuga County.
Instead, the new 50th District spans half of Onondaga County, including Manlius, Clay and Camillus, and stretches into Oswego County where it covers the cities of Fulton and Oswego.
While he hasn’t previously represented Fulton, the former teacher and union boss said he had represented Auburn, giving him a sense of the needs and issues facing a small city like Fulton.
“The bottom line is I’m here to help,” he said.
Aside from Mannion, Fulton resident David Ferris addressed the council, thanking the Department of Public Works for digging a ditch near the Aldi’s grocery store to alleviate an ongoing flooding issue.
County Legislator Frank Castiglia spoke during the comment period to update the council about developments in the county legislature.
He also asked if in the light of the monster snowstorm that pummeled Buffalo, the city of Fulton has an updated disaster plan.
He said the historic snowstorm of 1966 brought the city to a standstill, keeping snowplows from clearing the streets, as had happened recently in Buffalo.
“I think Buffalo reminds us that we need to revisit it regularly,” Mayor Deana Michaels said in response to Castiglia’s comments.
The council also designated The Valley News as its official newspaper for 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.