Mayor Deana Michaels and Councilor Daniel Farfaglia

Mayor Deana Michaels and Councilor Daniel Farfaglia attend the Fulton Common Council meeting Tuesday evening at the Fulton Municipal Building. The council elected Farfaglia as the new council president for 2023. He received the support of the entire council, including outgoing council president Audrey Avery. 

 Ken Sturtz photo

FULTON  — Councilor Daniel Farfaglia was elected president of the Fulton Common Council at its organizational meeting Tuesday night.

Farfaglia, who represents the 1st Ward, received the vote of every councilor, including Councilor Audrey Avery, the outgoing council president.

Recommended for you