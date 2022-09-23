FULTON — Mayor Deana Michaels, members of the Fulton Common Council and community members gathered Thursday afternoon for a historical dedication of the West Broadway Commercial Historic District.
The district was listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the New York State Register of Historic places in 2020. It is comprised of the only surviving section of late 19th and early 20th century commercial activity in the city.
The eight West Broadway buildings located between West First Street and West Second Street were built between 1877 and 1901, the neighborhood known as Oswego Falls until it and the surrounding area were incorporated into the city of Fulton in 1902.
Fulton resident Jerry Hogan Kasperek was credited with making the dedication possible with all of her work and effort that went into putting the two blocks on the registers of historic places.
Kasperek thanked numerous people for their efforts and explained what made her decide to pursue the historical dedication. She said that she was driving past the district and looked at the buildings there, thinking how she didn’t want to see them taken down like other buildings have been.
“My idea was to at least have something on the books here that historic buildings cannot be torn down without city approval, but it kind of ended up to be trying to get it on the State Historical Registry,” Kasperek said. “Kelly Weaver got the information and I started doing the research, and it happened, but it took us about five years.”
Michaels spoke about the dedication, saying that having the West Broadway Commercial District put on the Nation Register of Historic Places and the New York State Register of Historic Places was one of the first things she did as mayor.
“Jerry, I met you early on when I became mayor and I received a letter from you and you didn’t pull any punches,” Michaels said. “You were point blank and said, ‘I want those two blocks put on the registry,’ and your passion, dedication and commitment put me to work. It’s one of the first things I had to do as mayor, and that’s what we did.”
Michaels said that she was proud when she got the news that the two blocks were placed on the National and State Historic Registers and that she couldn’t wait to share the news with Kasperek.
The mayor also addressed the business owners within the district.
“The business owners along these blocks have also put in a lot of time and dedication,” Michaels said. “This is your history, these are your assets, this is your investment and to be here today to help you celebrate all the time and effort that you’ve put into your work, into these buildings. … Today we celebrate not only the work you’ve done, but we celebrate the future success of your businesses. Thank you very much for being dedicated to Fulton and now being a part of history.”
Michaels thanked State Sen. Patty Ritchie for her dedication, adding Ritchie was integral in the process. She also thanked the Friends of History at the Pratt House Museum, the Fulton Parks and Recreation Department, Assemblyman Will Barclay and others.
First Ward Councilor Daniel Farfaglia was unable to attend the event due to illness, but Michaels delivered a message on his behalf, as he also had a large role in the project. Farfaglia thanked Kasperek for her hard work, dedication and efforts, describing her as a very distinguished citizen who has been of service to the local community for many years.
“Adding these West Side buildings to the historic registry is another feather in her cap,” Farfaglia wrote in his message. “She has never sought any recognition for this accomplishment or anything else that she has been a part of. To her and her family, the focus of their efforts through the decades has always been on community. With these buildings now forever being preserved, future generations of Fultonians will proudly be able to see that a piece of the past will always be a piece of the future. “
Brittney Jerred spoke representing Barclay’s office.
“This is history right here,” Jerred said. “We just wanted to pass along (Barclay’s) congratulations to this West Side Historic Business District that’s historically served the greater Fulton community for more than 100 years, providing goods and services in these historic structures at the early beginnings of the city of Fulton.”
Second Ward Councilor Douglas Chapman, Kasperek and Michaels unveiled the plaque proclaiming the West Broadway Commercial District as a historic district.
“I’m just glad that I’m involved in this awesome day,” Chapman said. “I’m also proud to represent this ward where these great buildings are. It’s part of our history, and I’m glad that it will always be a part of our history.”
