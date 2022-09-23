Fulton West Side Historical Dedication

Second Ward Councilor Douglas Chapman, Fulton resident Jerry Hogan Kasperek and Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels unveil the plaque for the West Broadway Commercial Historic District on Thursday. 

 Savannah Norton-Wyckoff photo

FULTON — Mayor Deana Michaels, members of the Fulton Common Council and community members gathered Thursday afternoon for a historical dedication of the West Broadway Commercial Historic District. 

The district was listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the New York State Register of Historic places in 2020. It is comprised of the only surviving section of late 19th and early 20th century commercial activity in the city. 

