FULTON — Dasher Dollars, presented by the city of Fulton and the Fulton Community Development Agency, returned Tuesday evening for the summer campaign.
Dasher Dollars began last winter as an initiative to support and promote small local businesses. It is back now to spark a summer surge for the local economy.
Members of the community were given the opportunity to pay $25 to purchase $50 worth of certificates to various participating businesses. Dasher Dollars were available for sale on Tuesday night, and Fulton CDA Executive Director Sarah Farley said it was a success.
“We had a great turnout,” Farley said. “When we started at 5 p.m., we had quite a long line winding around the community room. Everybody was really positive, there was really no negative feedback, and they were thanking us for doing the program. I think if there was any negative feedback, it’s that people wish they could buy more than two offers.”
Farley said that the CDA decided to hold a summer campaign to give local businesses a boost during a slower time of the year.
“We know during the summertime, especially in upstate New York, we’ve got a lot of families who are taking vacations, camping and traveling,” Farley said. “We wanted to offer our small business community some economic stimulus during the last couple of weeks when families are also doing some back-to-school shopping, to encourage them to shop local and grab a bite to eat if they’re shopping for school supplies in Fulton.”
More than 40 businesses participated in the Dasher Dollars summer edition, with a couple more yet to be announced, according to Farley. She advised buyers of Dasher Dollars to watch the social media pages of the Fulton Community Development Agency for updates on participating businesses.
There are a variety of local businesses participating, including restaurants, retail stores, nail and hair salons, veterinary practices and automotive garages.
“I think it gives the buyer an option whether they want to use the Dasher Dollars to decrease an expense for something they would buy anyway, like veterinary services or getting their car repaired, or something for fun and entertainment, like if they want to go to Bronze Images or get their hair done,” Farley said.
Dasher Dollar certificates expire Sept. 6. Farley said it was found that there were a number of unredeemed certificates from the December campaign, so the summer campaign has a shorter redemption period.
“When we did this in December … they were good through the end of January, and what we found was we actually had a decent amount that were never redeemed with our business community, which in turn doesn’t help our small businesses, which is the point of the program,” Farley said. “We decided with vacation and everything going on that we wanted to encourage the certificate buyers to spend them quickly, so we kind of shortened the time frame. We didn’t want people to forget that they had purchased them.”
Farley said that the CDA is appreciative of the support that Dasher Dollars has received from the public.
“We express our gratitude to the public that did come out and are interested in supporting our small business community and shopping local,” Farley said. “As somebody who’s trying to lead an effort of economic development in Fulton, I’m appreciative that our board of directors and the common council were supportive of funding this program.”
Dasher Dollars will return again in December, with more information coming in November, Farley said.
For more information or to view an updated list of participating businesses in the Dasher Dollars campaign, visit the Fulton CDA Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FCDA13069.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.