FULTON — The Fulton City School Board of Education discussed literacy programs and year-to-date budget figures and projections at Tuesday’s meeting.
Superintendent of Schools Brian Pulvino requested a briefing about “Read to Them,” a national literacy nonprofit program in Fulton schools that promotes family engagement and literacy. The district has participated in the program for the past three years.
Mary Curcio, New York State “Read to Them” representative and a grant writer for the program, gave the board some background information on the program and its founding. She explained that Read to Them provides all the materials for the program, such as reading schedules, suggested activities, books for all the students, staff, and community, tips on reading aloud, and family literacy supplements for parents.
“We know parents are busy, but we also know it’s really important for the parents to read to the kids at home,” she said. “Fulton has always done a phenomenal job.”
With Read to Them’s One School, One Book program, the entire school reads the same book, building a sense of community among the students, parents, teachers, and staff, according to the Read to Them website.
Fulton’s program has narrowed its book choice down to four, and voting is underway to decide which book will be read in the program.
In other business, Dr. Dominick Lisi, the district’s chief of operations and innovation, briefed the board on current year-to-date budget numbers for the period ending Feb. 28, 2022. He said the figures are in line with the district’s budget projections.
Lisi said local revenues are $22,809,619, state revenues are $23,322,506 and federal revenues are $117,070 for a total revenue figure of $46,249,195, which he described as in line with the budget.
Local expenditures were recorded at $18,092,824 for salaries, $11,405,258 for benefits, $259,101 for equipment and capital outlay, $11,490,790 for contractual supplies and $739,253 for supplies.
Lisi said the $268,289 for debt service principal and $830,547 for debt service interest was a little higher than normal due to taking on a younger bond this year as part of the capital improvement project. However, he said he expects those numbers to be adjusted by the end of June.
Total expenditures equaled $43,086,061 to date, in line with budget and the previous year’s figures, he said.
The board unanimously passed a bond resolution authorizing the purchase and financing of two wheelchair buses at a total estimated cost not to exceed $145,000. This is subject to approval from the district’s voters.
Motions to approve two appointments were tabled following a request to make publicly known the job descriptions of the positions.
One motion was to appoint Geri Geitner to the position of deputy superintendent effective July 1, and the other was to appoint Dominic Lisi to the position of chief of operations and finance, effective July 1.
Geitner’s current title is executive director of human resources and student services. Lisi’s current title is chief of operations and innovation.
Pulvino said the new positions are basically “a repurposing and restructuring,” and are “cost-neutral.”
While the board members received job description details and approved of the appointments, the general public did not get the job description information.
One of the board members said some people had questions about these appointments, prompting a motion to table the appointments until job descriptions could be made publicly available. The motion on the two appointments was tabled until the next board meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.