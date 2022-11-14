Fulton Block Builders Economic Champion

The Fulton Block Builders (FBB) program was recognized recently as a CenterState CEO Economic Champion. From left are FBB volunteers David Phares, Tonya Crisafulli, Greg Bailey, Linda Eagan, Mike Peterson, Karen Perwitz and Kelly Niccoli. 

 Photo provided

FULTON — The Fulton Block Builders (FBB) program was recently honored to be selected as an “Economic Champion” by CenterState CEO. 

Economic Champions are central New York businesses and organizations that have added employees, started a new business, expanded operations, made capital expenditures, or received state or national recognition for company accomplishments or other significant milestones and achievements.

