FULTON — Local author Craig V. Abbott II is releasing his upcoming adult fiction novel, “Blood & Lust: The Insignificant Life of Rick Blume” at the end of this month.
The novel follows 36-year-old Rick Blume, who is living a mundane life until he encounters Lizzie, a beautiful woman who is hiding a major secret.
“It’s a guy who’s living the same boring life,” Abbott said. “All he does is work and come home and pay the bills, but then he meets this girl at a café and she’s the most beautiful thing he’s ever seen. It turns out that she’s a vampire, and his whole world just goes upside down.”
Abbott said that writing is a newer hobby for him and that he decided to write a novel after he was dissatisfied with the books he was reading.
“I got tired of reading things that I didn’t enjoy,” Abbott said. “I’ve always been obsessed with vampires and dark, spooky, creepy things and I got tired of reading things that I didn’t like.”
The 32-year-old author has lived in Fulton his entire life. He graduated from G. Ray Bodley High School in 2007.
In 2014, Abbott self-published his autobiography, “Classified Terminally Ill: My Story of Beating the Odds.” “Blood & Lust” is his debut into fiction, a solo project for which he received a traditional book deal with Olympia Publishers. He said that initially he was going to self-publish this novel as well, but found it was too expensive.
“Originally I was going to self-publish,” Abbott said. “I was working with somebody in Arizona, but it’s very expensive to do that, and then my editor was like, ‘You’ve put all this work into it. Just submit it to a publisher or a few agents and see what you get,’ and then after two weeks I had an offer. I was pretty lucky. It was very fast. It usually doesn’t happen that quickly.”
Abbott began working on the novel about five years ago. He said that it took three and a half years to write, with the rest of the time spent editing. The novel is book one of the “Blood & Lust” series.
“I have an editor that I work with, and we’ve talked about four or five books,” Abbott said. “Right now I’m working on the sequel, which is almost done, and I’m also working on a spinoff series … so I’m hoping to have two more book deals by the end of the year.”
Abbott said that part of why his novel is unique is because it is in the perspective of a male character, which isn’t as common within the genre, according to Abbott.
“Most vampire stories that I’ve read are told from a female’s perspective,” Abbott said. “Mine is not. Mine is told from a male perspective and also, throughout the book you constantly know what he’s thinking. So I’ll have a paragraph telling the story, and I’ll have another paragraph with his thoughts, so you constantly know what Rick is thinking about something, even if it goes against the story.”
Abbott is hopeful that readers will enjoy his book.
“I want them to give it a chance,” Abbott said. “I think people will really, really enjoy it if they give it a chance and read it all the way through. It’s got all of the good stuff in it.”
“Blood & Lust: The Insignificant Life of Rick Blume” releases on Aug. 25. It will be available in paperback, hardcover and e-book formats and will be sold at most book retailers, according to Abbott. The novel is currently available for pre-order through Olympia Publishers on their website.
For more information about “Blood & Lust: The Insignificant Life of Rick Blume” or the author, visit his website at https://craigvabbott.com/ or his Facebook page at Craig V. Abbott II.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.