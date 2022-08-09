Craig Abbott

Craig V. Abbott II

 Photo provided

FULTON — Local author Craig V. Abbott II is releasing his upcoming adult fiction novel, “Blood & Lust: The Insignificant Life of Rick Blume” at the end of this month.

The novel follows 36-year-old Rick Blume, who is living a mundane life until he encounters Lizzie, a beautiful woman who is hiding a major secret.

