FULTON — The Fulton Common Council approved an amendment to a pair of taxation exemptions for certain residents of the city of Fulton at Tuesday’s meeting.
Amendments were made to the city’s code, Chapter 556 Taxation Article II Senior Citizen Exemption, and Chapter 556 Taxation Article VII Persons with Disabilities and Limited Income, to reflect changes already adopted by Oswego County.
Currently, the income scale for exemptions ranges from $18,500 or less to $26,900. Those making $18,500 or less per year are exempt from 50% of real property taxes. It’s a sliding scale that drops by 5% per income range. For those that make more than $26,000 but less than $26,900, the exemption is at 5%. Those making more than the highest limit are not exempt.
The county, according to Fulton City Assessor Mary Beth Johnson, has adopted a higher incoming eligibility level. The 50% exemption starts at $29,000 and it’s a sliding scale down to 5% at 37,400.
“We, as a city, want to do the same thing. … These have not been changed since 1999, which is quite a long time,” Johnson said. “We are looking to (increase the eligibility) to help our seniors in this community to be able to stay in their homes.”
A few other changes were made such as seniors who turn 65 by the end of the year can get the exemption, as opposed to the original turning 65 by March 1, the day the exemption is due, Johnson said. Unreimbursed medical expenses and disability payments for veterans are also excluded income now, Johnson added.
Johnson noted that the council needed to vote on the change Tuesday so that the city could start mailing out exemptions in a timely manner.
“I can’t mail them out unless I can tell them what (the seniors’) income level is,” Johnson said.
Fulton resident Frank Castigilia Jr., who is also an Oswego County legislator, said he made the motion at an Oswego County Legislative meeting in the summer to make the exemption based on just age and not income levels.
He also questioned if the city of Fulton went to the state with the change, because it didn’t just have to be the county doing it.
“There are people that work that are 65 years or older. I’m still working and I’m 75, but because I make more money, I may not be eligible for the age one,” Castiglia said. “Mr. (Larry) Macner and I were both saying we should be able to do that, get some kind of a break, but we’re not.”
Macner (6th Ward) also questioned why the exemption can’t be similar to the Senior STAR Exemption in New York state. The exemption goes for senior citizens that make $92,000 or less for the 2022-23 school year.
Council President Audrey Avery (5th Ward) said “we’re all going to pay for it” if eligibility goes to all seniors, and Mayor Deana Michaels called the tax base “significant” should it change to all seniors.
“They shouldn’t call it the ‘Senior Citizen Exemption.’ Call it the ‘Lower Income Senior Exemption.’ Re-title it, because it doesn’t include all seniors,” Macner said in response.
“You’re suggesting you take the money out of it and just the age as the criteria,” Ethan Parkhurst (4th Ward) said. “That might work on a county level, because the tax base is so large. That’s not going to work here (in the city).”
“That’s something we have to look at. Seniors are leaving because they can’t afford (the taxes),” Castiglia said in response to Parkhurst. “Myself? I’m not going to leave. I’ll probably die in my home.”
Macner also brought up the point that Castiglia mentioned in the beginning of the Common Council meeting during public comment. Castiglia told councilors at the most recent legislative meeting that the legislature voted to hold a public hearing at its next meeting on Dec. 15. The public hearing would be for legislator raises.
If the county’s resolution passes, each legislator will receive $15,170, minus the management of the legislature. The chairperson would receive $33,371, and the majority and minority leaders would receive $18,202.
“I’m going for just a little bit (of an exemption) for the seniors (overall),” Macner said. “But yet, the county legislators want that big raise, and that affects our county tax rate and everybody here has to pay for it.”
The resolution to amend the Senior Citizen Exemption passed 5-1, with Macner voting no.
Article VII, Persons with Disabilities and Limited Income, is on the same sliding scale as the Senior Citizens Exemption. However, Johnson told councilors that citizens can’t get both. Article VII is for those under 65 years old. That resolution passed unanimously among the councilors 6-0.
In other business, the Common Council approved a resolution to change the zoning at 606 and 610 Phillips St. The zoning changed from M-1, Manufacturing, to C-2, Commercial District, which allows for “a wide variety of business use,” according to the city’s zoning laws.
Councilors also approved for the Fulton Fire Department to accept funds from the Department of Homeland Security from the FEMA Grants Outcomes and the Fiscal Year 2021 Assistance to Firefighters Grant.
The grant, which is $48,571.42, will be used to purchase 17 complete sets of full turnout gear for the department.
