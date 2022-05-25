The Fulton Community Development Agency (FCDA) is accepting applications from small businesses through Oct. 3 to obtain financial assistance from a fund pool of $750,000 for projects that will enhance and strengthen the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) area. Alexandra Fitzpatrick, (2nd from left), owner of Quintessential Creative, fills out an application for a Fulton DRI grant to add new signage for her business on Route 481 in the DRI corridor. Joining her are Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels (standing); Sarah Farley, FCDA executive director; and Nate Emmons, FCDA deputy director.
FULTON — Whether it’s enhancing signage, creating a “vibe” for people to work, live and play, or energizing interior spaces, there is now $750,000 of grant money available for Fulton small businesses in the city’s Downtown Initiative Revitalization (DRI), area to make those dreams come true.
The Fulton Community Development Agency (FCDA) recently announced that it is accepting applications from small businesses through Oct. 3 to obtain financial assistance — up to $100,000 for each project — that will enhance and strengthen the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), area.
The types of improvements include new signs and awnings, building renovations, technical assistance, and COVID-related projects.
“I am beyond thrilled to announce this program,” said Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “These improvements in our downtown and along the DRI area will be transformational. Both Fultonians and those visiting our city will see the bright, new improvements and feel the pride we all have in enhancing our city’s positive vibe.”
An information session for business owners interested in applying for these funds will be held at 6 p.m. June 14 at the Fulton War Memorial, said Sarah Farley, FCDA executive director.
“In addition, interested business owners can contact the FCDA to schedule a free consultation for application assistance with our Economic Development Team. We want to make the application process as smooth as possible,” Farley said.
Once all applications are received by Oct. 3, the anticipated timeline is as follows:
• Review committee meets mid-October.
• Projects are selected and recommended to New York State HCR Nov. 1.
• Grant awards are announced Nov. 1.
• Grant awards are finalized and projects officially proceed Dec. 1.
