Joan Overton, a 12-year-old girl from Fulton, is organizing a spaghetti dinner event to raise funds for the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday at the Polish Home in Fulton at noon.
Joan has been an active member of the local community for years so there’s no surprise she’s taking active steps in supporting Ukraine in the war with Russia. Her father, Mathew Overton, shared some of his daughter’s past initiatives.
“For several years Joan has been doing fundraisers for her birthdays. When she was 7, she helped raise funds for a local pit bull shelter, a year later organized a fundraiser for Golisano Children’s Hospital and some other things as well,” he said.
This past Memorial Day, Joan and her father had a float “Veterans for Ukraine” in the parade to attract the attention of the local community members to the ongoing war and the humanitarian crisis that has followed it. Now they hope the event on Saturday will keep sparking the local interest and help them meet their goal of $2,000. Mathew said, so far, they’ve been able to involve a lot of the local businesses to donate money and items to support the spaghetti dinner event.
“Fulton’s Legacy Bikes donated us a gift card, Mimi’s restaurant and Tavern on the Lock have also supported us financially. E&V Energy Company donated a pressure washer and a propane tank and bought 20 dinner tickets,” Mathew said. “I’m very proud of how our community is stepping up.”
Joan hopes her efforts will make a difference and help Ukrainians in need. She said when she just learned the war broke out, her sadness was so great, she didn’t want anyone else feel the same way.
“When I saw Ukrainian houses being destroyed, and people losing everything, I decided to raise money to help them,” Joan said.
The spaghetti dinner event will also give the guests a chance to participate in a 50/50 drawing, basket raffles, win an air conditioner or a pressure washer and play cornhole games.
“The more we work on the event, the closer it’s getting to our hearts. When the spaghetti dinner is over, we will keep working on fundraising for Ukraine and will get more things done,” Mathew said.
Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels will be attending the dinner on Saturday to show Joan’s support and help the girl meet and exceed her goal of $2,000.
“Joan Overton is an amazing young lady, who shows great care and concern for the community,” Michaels said. “Over the last few years, she’s presented herself as a real go-getter and we’ll do everything to support her event and other initiatives she may come up with.”
The mayor believes that the community will help Joan meet her goals by attending the event, donating items, and bringing recycled cans, the initiative organized by Mathew.
Michaels also noted the humanitarian efforts the Fulton administration has been running: collecting food, self-care items and medical supplies both at City Hall and at the Fulton War Memorial. She said they will keep on collecting the supplies up until Monday and then will start getting them ready to ship to Ukraine.
“Our hearts are with the Ukrainian nation and the Fulton community is supporting, caring, and hurting with them,” Michaels said.
