OSWEGO — At their meeting on Wednesday, county lawmakers will vote on everything from creating a sustainable energy loan program and approving more COVID-19 stimulus money, to constructing a disc golf course and replacing a decrepit elevator.
The Oswego County Legislature will meet at 2 p.m. in the County Office Building on East Bridge Street in the city of Oswego.
A public hearing will be held regarding Local Law No. 1, which would establish a sustainable energy loan program, (Open C-PACE) in Oswego County.
Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) financing programs use authority given to a municipality to offer financing for property owners to fund energy efficiency and renewable energy projects on existing commercial structures.
The property owner agrees to repay the financing through a special assessment. The financing allows the owner to make improvements without having to make a large upfront investment.
All municipalities in the state are eligible to join the Energy Improvement Corporation (EIC)’s Open C-PACE program. EIC is a New York state nonprofit that operates the program. Cayuga, Madison and Onondaga counties already participate in the program, as does the city of Syracuse.
Legislators will also vote Wednesday to approve the sixth round of funding through the American Rescue Plan Act. Six projects, totaling $294,204, are being considered.
Congress passed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) in 2021, including $350 billion in aid to state and local governments. It can’t be used to offset tax reductions or to delay a tax increase, but the county has significant discretion in how it spends the money.
In 2022, the county distributed more than $5.7 million to municipalities, nonprofits and private businesses for 42 individual projects. The applicants up for consideration on Wednesday include Bridie Manor, Liberty Resources, Mark’s Automotive, Hardwood Transformations, the Pulaski Farmers’ Market and Desens House.
Oswego County could be on the way to having its first disc golf course. A $20,000 capital project is pending that would fund an 18-hole disc golf course throughout the Independence Trail system in Scriba.
Officials with the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau said disc golf enthusiasts approached them during the pandemic and pointed out that the nearest disc golf course is in Onondaga County. They presented the sport as a good source of recreation that also supports social distancing. If approved, the capital project would be paid for with the county’s internal ARPA funding.
Oswego County’s office building in Oswego, which is the nerve center of county government, may finally get a new elevator.
Legislators will vote on a $560,000 capital project to replace one of the building’s two elevators, which is about 70 years old and isn’t working.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.