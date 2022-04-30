OSWEGO — Desens House, a local faith-based outreach and substance abuse recovery community, recently partnered with local organizations and Fruit Valley Orchard to help the orchard prepare for its first day of spring business.
In collaboration with the orchard, Bridge to Hope, Elim Grace Church, Lowe’s of Oswego and Grace and Glory, 60 participants volunteered their time building square raised wooden garden beds, mulching and filling the beds with soil, maintaining greenhouses and performing other tasks.
Fruit Valley Orchard is open for business beginning today at 9:30 a.m. The orchard is open seven days a week until 5:30 p.m. Locally owned and operated, the orchard, located on Bunker Hill Road in Oswego, is best known for its cherries in July, pears and apricots in August, and their U-pick apples in the fall.
“We are passionate about providing folks in our community with opportunities to learn new skills, build new relationships and recognize hidden strengths and talents previously unidentified,” Desens House Executive Director Dean Wright said. “Partnering with Fruit Valley Orchard means that we get to bring our friends into the country, surrounded by incredible natural beauty and work together to achieve small, attainable goals.”
Last year, Wade and Wendy Smith took ownership of Fruit Valley Orchard. Wade is also involved in the orchestration of Bridge to Hope, a men’s program dedicated to providing people facing housing insecurity with safe and transitional housing and equipping them with the tools needed to live a healthy lifestyle.
“This is our first of many inter-organizational projects. We love collaborating with folks passionate about helping others and building a better community. We are so blown away by our incredible community that continually shows up to love selflessly,” Smith said.
Desens House is dedicated to helping women in recovery from substance use disorder rebuild and lead independent lives, while discovering hope and freedom. Rooted in Christian principles, they encourage life transformation through supportive and stable relationships. This transformation is sustained through mentorship, modeling of healthy coping strategies, encouragement, education, skill building and vocational training.
“The orchard will provide both Desens House and Bridge to Hope a safe place of hope for the hopeless,” Wright said. “Men and women can learn new skills, cultivate relationships, build a tribe of support and work toward healthy living.”
Through their community-driven model of recovery, Desens House is dedicated to transforming and restoring broken lives. Their mission is to set generations free from addictions, one life at a time.
Desens House looks forward to more community-based voluntarily outreach programs in the future. For more information, visit desenshouse.org or email deanwright@desenshouse.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.