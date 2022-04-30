MINETTO — Retired Col. Cedric Leighton, a military analyst for CNN, currently spends his days appearing on various CNN shows including CNN Newsroom, New Day and Don Lemon Tonight.
Before CNN, Leighton served over two decades in the U.S. Air Force, holding many different job titles and traveling the world as he was deployed to numerous countries. Despite everywhere he has gone and all of his accomplishments, Leighton still remembers his early days in Oswego.
Leighton was born in California, but his family relocated to Minetto when he was 2 years old, after his father received a job offer at SUNY Oswego. He attended the campus school for elementary and middle school, and then went on to Oswego High School, graduating in 1980.
“It was a very, very nice place to grow up,” Leighton said. “There’s so many different elements to it because in part, I think the college brought something to the community that was important, and then also the character of the town itself.”
During childhood, Leighton enjoyed biking and would often walk six miles from home to the campus school with one of his friends. He and his family spent a lot of time during the summers in Fair Haven, and liked going out to eat at Vona’s restaurant and Friendly’s.
Leighton knew from an early age that he wanted to go into the military, as his father had served in the Army before becoming a professor.
“When I was really young, I thought it would be a really neat thing to do, probably because my father had done it,” Leighton said. “It was something where I thought I could be of use of service, and I was a patriotic kid so that made a lot of sense.”
When it came time for college applications, Leighton’s father encouraged him to apply for an ROTC scholarship, which is a program that offers assistance to students with their college studies, allowing them to obtain their degree and then complete military service after. Leighton was accepted first by the Air Force, and the ROTC scholarship helped him select Cornell University for his studies.
Leighton studied history and German area studies while he was at Cornell, and was also a radio news anchor/reporter for WVBR-FM. He was at the radio station for two-and-a-half years and was a fan of broadcast journalist Walter Cronkite from a very young age.
“I had always been interested in journalism, and if I hadn’t gone into the military, I would probably have ended up in the world of journalism,” Leighton said, either in print or in broadcast journalism.”
Leighton is busier with CNN now than ever, as updates on the war between Russia and Ukraine have him appearing on TV multiple times a day. Part of why Leighton ended up at CNN was inaccurate reporting about Osama bin Laden’s death in 2011.
“I was listening to the people who were talking about it on air, and I noticed that many of them had gotten it wrong,” Leighton said. “They didn’t really understand what special operations were all about, they didn’t understand the way those missions are planned and they gave the public a false sense of how these missions happen. And I knew that I could talk about them without divulging classified material.”
At the time, Leighton had recently retired from the Air Force and decided to contact a public relations firm. His first media appearance was on a Fox local station in Washington, and he continued to make appearances in several different markets. Eventually he started appearing on major cable channels and then went on to his current position at CNN.
Leighton relates parts of his military career to journalism.
“I ended up being an intelligence officer in the Air Force, and that is somewhat related to journalism in the sense that you’re gathering information, you’re disseminating or broadcasting, in a sense, information and intelligences,” Leighton said. “There are differences, obviously, between journalism and intelligence collection, but the same basic journalistic principles of ‘who, what, why, where, when, how,’ tend to be applied to the intelligence career field as well.”
In the Air Force, Leighton’s first assignment was with a unit that deployed often, a squadron out of San Antonio, Texas. He was deployed to the Middle East and became very familiar with Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region prior to the first Gulf War and Desert Storm. He then went to the headquarters of a major command of the Air Force as the executive officer to the vice commander. In that position he traveled to Korea and other areas of Asia and was able to learn about how intelligence worked as a young officer.
Leighton’s next assignment was in 1988 in Berlin, Germany, where he witnessed the fall of the Berlin Wall. He had been to Germany prior to this assignment, spending his junior year of high school there while his father was on sabbatical. His mother was German, and he spoke fluent German with her at their home while he was growing up.
“I got to see not only what it was like before the wall fell, but I got to witness the collapse of an entire ideology and an entire system of government,” Leighton said. “East Germany collapsed right in front of my eyes, so it was quite a profound experience.”
After Germany, Leighton was assigned to the U.S. Special Operations Command in Tampa, Florida. He then went to a training assignment where he became an instructor for the entering class of Air Force intelligence officers, eventually becoming flight commander at the Goodfellow Air Force Base in Texas.
Leighton next went to Guam, spending 15 months in the Pacific. He spent a lot of time in Thailand and taught electronic combat to members of the Royal Thai Air Force. He also helped open up India to intelligence-sharing work.
When he came back to the U.S., Leighton joined the air staff at the Pentagon, where he had several jobs including the executive officer to the director of Air Force Intelligence. He was then the Air Force Intelligence Directorate’s liaison to Congress, and not long after, he was promoted to lieutenant colonel and moved to Fort Meade in Maryland as the director of operations for the 70th Intelligence Wing.
“As the director of operations for them, you’re basically the operational right hand for the commander, and we developed a unique dissemination system that still exists to this day,” Leighton said. “It was implemented on the night of 9/11, and we had plans for it before but when 9/11 happened, we were able to implement it and it helped with the intelligence feed to the air crews that did the first strikes in Afghanistan in response to the 9/11 attacks.”
Leighton was then deployed to Iraq to support Operation Iraqi Freedom.
“I was deployed again to the Middle East and served as the chief of our cryptologic support group, which is a fancy way of saying the signals intelligence support to the Air Force, the air component commander for the task force that ran Iraqi Freedom, and we provided specialized intelligence support to primarily the Air Force and Naval Aviation but also to Army units and Marine units as well, and we used a program that we had developed to disseminate intelligence,” Leighton said. “We used that in the Iraq war and it was highly successful in terms of disseminating intelligence that had never been given to aircrews before, so it was a very rewarding period from a professional standpoint.”
After Iraq, Leighton went back to Texas as a squadron commander of an intelligence training squadron, and then went back to the Pentagon to serve on the joint staff in several capacities, primarily as the deputy director of Warfighters Support and Integration.
It was in that position where he was promoted to colonel. He then moved on to the National Security Agency as the deputy director of training. In that role he supervised all military training for the NSA, including all services in the Army, the Navy, the Air Force, the Marines and the Coast Guard to some extent.
Leighton retired from the Air Force in 2010 and decided to create his own consultancy, Cedric Leighton Associates. The strategic risk and leadership consultancy helps companies by analyzing trends in cyber security, defense and energy and assists in the development of programs, initiatives and policies. Leighton said that he works with cyber security companies in the U.S. and abroad and helps people understand cyber requirements from an intelligence perspective.
Leighton is also a founding partner of CYFORIX, a research, strategic and advisory consulting firm focusing on cyber security. The consultancy helps global companies secure their IT networks from potential threats.
“I prefer to think of where I can provide the most value to people and give them the best information,” Leighton said. “So in essence, you become a teacher when you do the kind of stuff that I’m doing now, and that’s the role that I enjoy.”
Leighton feels that his time and education in Oswego has helped him in his career.
“I think the cooperative nature of what a lot of people have been able to do in places like Oswego has been really important, and I always found, I would have to say, especially at Oswego High, the cooperation and the support that you got from teachers, guidance counselors and fellow students was second to none,” Leighton said. “I mean, it was absolutely superb and I think it helped me do what I do now.”
Leighton said that he received a lot of support from friends, teachers and neighbors in Oswego. Although he hasn’t been back to the area in about 30 years, he has reconnected with childhood friends over the years and they stay in touch.
“I think that there was a certain degree of openness to the world in Oswego that was really important, and then there was also a sense of community, a sense of supportiveness that you don’t find in many other places,” Leighton said. “And that’s something that always stays with you.”
