Editor’s Note: This is the fourth part of a series from Natalie J. Woodall. The first three parts of the series can be found on OswegoCountyNewsNow.com.
Masonry from its earliest days in Oswego has had a decided impact on the community. Beginning with the attempt in 1819 to create a lodge in the city, the Craft attracted many civic-minded men who exerted a positive influence on the area’s financial, political, and cultural scene. Well-known names, Phelps, Mott, Irwin, Wright, and lesser known ones, McCaffrey, Forsyth, Gover, Bareham, were responsible for improving or adding to the city and county’s social fabric.
From 1848 to 1958 the activities of the three Masonic lodges frequently were reported in the newspapers. Dances, card parties, and smokers were popular among the brothers. Their sense of community service led them to support the hospital, Boy Scouts, Orphan Asylum, and YMCA, among others. They awarded scholarships to graduating seniors, participated in July 4 parades, supported the Masonic Home in Utica, and contributed to the Masonic Medical Research Institute.
Oswego’s Masons came to their country’s aid in wartime. Among the brothers who saw active duty in World War I were Theodore E. Harding, USN; Sylvester L. Batchelor, air service; Fred C. Breitbeck and William H. Dillapaugh, infantry. Three brothers died in service: Lieutenant Robert L. Boyingnton; Private Quincy J. Akers; Private William P. Freke.
World War II saw more Masons serving the nation. Jack E. Rauch, George Dawson, Earl Canale, and John H. Turkington were only four of the many Masonic brothers who unselfishly “joined up” and donned uniforms in defense of their country. To that list would later be added veterans of the Korean and the Vietnamese conflicts.
For many years the three Oswego lodges shared the facilities housed in the Neal Block at 2 E. Bridge St. By 1958, attrition had depleted the ranks to a total of 873 members and not all of those could be described as active. The decision was made that representatives from each lodge should begin talks to merge into one. By 1960 the plan had been developed and the grand master, Carl Peterson, gave his approval. The last three worshipful masters were Floyd West, Oswego 127; Harold Lass, Frontier City 422; and William Henry Wright, Aeonian 679.
On Dec. 27, 1960, brothers from the three lodges met to elect the first officers of the newly chartered lodge, to be known as Lake City Lodge No. 127. Floyd West presided over the election which resulted in the selection of Howard Dice, senior warden of Frontier City, as the combined lodge’s first worshipful master. William A. Rombough, senior warden of Oswego 127, became the new lodge’s senior warden, and Frederick J. Andrews, senior warden for Aeonian 679, was elected junior warden.
Eugene J. Hamel, Oswego Lodge’s secretary, was elected Lake City’s first secretary and Gerald Ritemire, Frontier’s treasurer, its first treasurer. On Jan. 10, 1961, the officers of the new lodge were installed.
Howard David Dice was a familiar figure in Oswego. Born on Jan. 17, 1917, in Syracuse, he was the son of John Dice and Mary Mills. He moved to Oswego in 1948 and was the superintendent for Flexo Wire Company. After his term of worshipful master of Lake City 127, he was elected trustee for three years.
In 1976 he became lodge secretary, a position he held at the time of his death. In the same year he was honored with the Masonic Dedicated Service Award. He was appointed grand representative of Colorado in 1982. In addition to his Blue Lodge membership, Dice belonged to Lake Ontario Chapter 165 RAM and Lake Ontario Commandery 32, KT. He participated in the Masonic Bowling League and served as
president of Oswego Masonic Charities. He was a member and past worthy patron of Lake City Chapter 352 Order of the Eastern Star. At the time of his unexpected death, he was the chapter’s sentinel.
Dice, active in the First United Methodist Church in Oswego, was a lay speaker and lay leader, among other leadership roles. He was a past president of the YMCA. Upon his death on March 18, 1989, The Palladium-Times reporter Colleen Goewey wrote: “Mr. Dice was a hard-working, loving, compassionate man who always saw the best in others. He worked hard to make life a little easier and a little better for others.”
Dice’s son, Kevin, is a member and past worshipful master of Lake City Lodge No. 127.
William Amos Rombough, senior warden, was born on Feb. 6, 1907, in North Fredericksburg, Ontario, Canada, the son of Marshall Amos Rombough and Bertha Ann Perry. He came to the United States as a young man and was employed by Sealright in Fulton. Rombough was elected worshipful master of Lake City No. 127 for 1962. He was a member of Whango Grotto and attended the Church of the Evangelists. He died “after a short illness” on March 4, 1966.
Lake City’s first junior warden was Frederick James Andrews. Born in Oswego on Jan. 28, 1924, he was the son of Joseph John Andrews and Charlotte O’Harra. He was a World War II veteran.
Andrews was hired as an Oswego City patrolman in 1953, and except for a year when he was a deputy sheriff, was a police officer until 1979, retiring as a lieutenant. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion. He served as Lake City’s worshipful master in 1963. From 1979-1983 Andrews was county legislator for Oswego’s Fourth Ward. He died on May 8, 1984, following an illness of nine months’ duration.
Eugene Joseph Hamel had a long Masonic involvement. Before the merger he had been secretary of Oswego Lodge No. 127. He held the position of secretary in Lake City Lodge until 1975.
Hamel was a clerk for the Diamond Match Company and also ran his own company, Hamel Business Service, which specialized in all sorts of printing jobs.
He was a member of Lake Ontario Chapter No. 165 RAM and served as high priest in 1946. In that same year he was elected commander of Lake Ontario Commandery 32, KT. In 1952 he was elected president of the Past Masters’ Association of Lake City Lodge. He was honored for 50 years of Blue Lodge membership in 1969.
In addition to his Masonic affiliations, Hamel attended the Presbyterian Church. He played on one of Diamond Match Company’s bowling teams.
Hamel suffered a stroke on July 25, 1975, and subsequently moved to the Masonic Home in Utica, where he died on Oct. 18, 1981.
Named as treasurer of the new Masonic lodge was Gerald Porter Rightmire. He was born in Berkshire, New York, in 1903, the son of Ralph DeWitt Rightmire and Bessie May Wavle.
Hamel was a member of Lake Ontario Chapter 165 RAM and Lodge Council Chapter, Consistory, Valley of Syracuse, Scottish Rite Masons.
He owned and operated a grocery store in Syracuse and attended Trinity Methodist Church in Oswego. In 1967 he moved to St. Petersburg, Florida, where he died on March 10, 1985.
Lake City Lodge No. 127 remains active in Oswego. Current officers are: Patrick Fasulo, worshipful master; Eric Hamilton, senior warden; James Rizzo, junior warden; Michael Regan, secretary; Ronald Bond, treasurer. Preparations are ongoing for the celebration of 175 years of Oswego Masonry. The first event will be a public pig roast on Saturday, July 23, at the lodge on East Seneca Street.
