OSWEGO — New to Oswego, LD’s on the Lake has opened its doors and patio with hopes of sharing its signature craft beer, burgers and wings with a receptive community.
Opening between Rudy’s Lakeside Drive-In and Bev’s Dairy Treat, the restaurant is the sister location to Pulaski’s LD’s on the River.
According to Operations Manager Scott Pello, the business completely renovated the historic building that sits between the two community staples in order to bring what they have to offer to Oswego.
“(We) completely restored a pretty historic building right there and we brought our offerings from up in Pulaski. We thought it would be a good fit for the Oswego community,” Pello said. “It really is a great spot. There’s only five Great Lakes and we’re on one of them. I think it’s a great fit for the community and we’re happy to be there.”
While LD’s on the Lake has opened between the two established businesses, Pello noted this is in no way to spark competition. He touched on the personal history he has with SUNY Oswego, his connection with the area, and how that has helped him understand the role of the business.
“I went to school (at SUNY Oswego) 25 years ago and Bev’s is a staple of the community,” Pello said. “We share ourselves as a complement to (Rudy’s and Bev’s) and as an additional offering for the community.”
Despite the new locale, there will be little to no differences between LD’s on the Lake and its riverfront sibling in Pulaski. This makes Pello confident that the business will be able to continue to please its customers.
“(It’s the) exact same menu, exact same people and processes,” Pello said. “If you’ve been to LD’s on the River and enjoyed yourself, you will enjoy yourself at LD’s on the Lake.”
He also said that as far as expectations go for the new venture, the goal is to first make the community happy. The business prides itself on its ability to serve good food in a friendly environment and hopes to be able to do that in Oswego for the foreseeable future.
Online reviews from the public have seen many share compliments about the new structure itself and its views of the lake.
LD’s on the Lake is in ongoing talks regarding the possibility of hosting events that will bring in community members as well. Pello speaks highly of the location and of the community, saying that the response they’ve received so far has been overwhelming.
“We just want to come in and serve people some good food and some good drinks in a family-friendly environment. We’re looking forward to continuing to serve the community in a long-term capacity,” Pello said.
