OSWEGO — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced Thursday the operating hours for free open ice skating at the Cullinan Ice Rink at Kingsford Park School, which opens for the season Nov. 11.
New to the program this year, the city will offer ice skate rentals for a small fee. The city purchased several pairs of skates of all sizes last winter, according to a press release from the city.
The open skate hours of operation are:
Tuesday: 6-7 p.m. Family Skate
Friday: 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Public Skate
Saturday: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Family Skate; 7-10 p.m. Public Skate
Sunday: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Family Skate: 7-10 p.m. Public Skate
On Nov. 11, due to local schools being out of session for the day, the city will have public skate from noon to 2 p.m. on that day.
“We are looking forward to kicking off the 2022-2023 free open skating session and I’m very excited to provide affordable skate rentals to improve accessibility to free skate and our rinks,” Barlow said. “By providing low-cost ice skates, we give all Oswego families the opportunity to enjoy a fun, active winter activity.”
The Cullinan Rink is located at 281 W. Fifth St. There are also ice rentals available. For more information or questions, call the Oswego Department of Public Works at 315-342-8167.
