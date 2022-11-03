OSWEGO — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced Thursday the operating hours for free open ice skating at the Cullinan Ice Rink at Kingsford Park School, which opens for the season Nov. 11.

New to the program this year, the city will offer ice skate rentals for a small fee. The city purchased several pairs of skates of all sizes last winter, according to a press release from the city.

