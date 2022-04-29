OSWEGO — There’s more that meets the eye when it comes to Fort Ontario, and the public can learn about it Saturday during a special tour.
Park officials have announced the “Murder, Mysteries, Maladies and Mayhem at Fort Ontario, 1755 - Yesterday” walking tour. The 90-minute tour will be held at 3 p.m. at the Fort Ontario State Historic Site, and is free.
In conjunction with the fort’s long military history, the event will take guests through some of the more puzzling, funny and darker events that have happened during its 267 year history.
Oswego County AmeriCorps member Jonathan Kobelia will be the tour guide for the day. Oswego Rotary Club will also be in attendance, according to Fort Ontario’s Paul Lear.
Events will kick off with a short presentation given by Kobelia inside the old stone fort in the Enlisted Men’s Barracks. Next, guests will follow him around the Fort Ontario Military Reservation National Register District for a record of some of the saddest, funniest and sometimes grisly and gruesome tales ever witnessed at Fort Ontario.
Participants are urged to wear comfortable shoes and to dress appropriately for the weather.
HOLOCAUST REMEMBERANCE DAY
Lear said city officials, religious leaders and other personnel will gather at Fort Ontario by the Refugee Monument Sunday at 1 p.m. to observe Holocaust Remembrance Day.
This day marks the anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising on April 19, 1942, as well as the 6 million Jews who perished in the Holocaust.
