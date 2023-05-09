From left, Site Manager Paul Lear, Park and Recreation Aide Dave Lamie, Park and Recreation Aide Jonathan Kobelia (seated), and Park Worker Brian Hibbert pose with newly installed gun racks at Fort Ontario State Historic Site. The fort opens for the season Wednesday.
OSWEGO — The gates of Fort Ontario will swing open for the season Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Paul Lear, site manager of Fort Ontario State Historic Site, said staff and volunteers have been preparing for weeks, furnishing periods rooms, making needed repairs and dusting off exhibits.
“We’re all just about ready,” he said. “The museum shop is stocked full of new books, souvenirs, T-shirts, soda and snacks.”
The British first built a fort on the site in 1755. It was repeatedly destroyed and rebuilt during the French and Indian War and the War of 1812. The present-day fort was built in the 1840s through the 1870s. It served as a hospital in World War I and was used during World War II, most notably to house Holocaust survivors.
“The history here was so extensive and so fascinating,” Lear said. “It’s not like other places; everywhere you turn, there’s something new to be learned.”
And something new to be painted or fixed. Fort Ontario sits on a bluff overlooking Oswego Harbor, which means the walls and buildings are battered by wind and snow from Lake Ontario. Each spring, staff must repaint and make repairs to the wear and tear from winter.
Volunteers recently removed weeds growing through the masonry on east and north walls. If left unaddressed, water will seep in and the freeze and thaw cycle will slowly destroy the stone walls.
Staff has repainted the walls around the powder magazine and cut back the grass on the steep ramparts. They use a remote-controlled robot for that now so workers don’t have to tie themselves off with a rope to reach the grass.
The fort is also in the process of repairing and painting the plaster walls and ceiling in one of the officers’ quarters’ buildings. The building, which was home to two officers and their families in the late 1860s, has been mostly empty since 2010 due to budget cuts. But once repairs and cleaning are finished, staff will be slowly moving period furnishings out of storage and back into the rooms, Lear said.
Most soldiers posted at the fort, however, were enlisted men who lived together in tight quarters.
“The most exciting project to me is getting the squad room furnished over in the barracks,” Lear said, adding that the project had been on the fort’s wish list for decades.
Staff is already beginning to furnish the enlisted men’s barracks with authentic wooden racks to hold rifles and equipment as well as historically accurate metal bed frames. Furnishing the space will continue over the summer.
“It’s the last interior restoration that needed to be done of the fort,” Lear said.
More than 100,000 people visited Fort Ontario in 2022.
