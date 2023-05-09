Fort Ontario staff

From left, Site Manager Paul Lear, Park and Recreation Aide Dave Lamie, Park and Recreation Aide Jonathan Kobelia (seated), and Park Worker Brian Hibbert pose with newly installed gun racks at Fort Ontario State Historic Site. The fort opens for the season Wednesday. 

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — The gates of Fort Ontario will swing open for the season Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Paul Lear, site manager of Fort Ontario State Historic Site, said staff and volunteers have been preparing for weeks, furnishing periods rooms, making needed repairs and dusting off exhibits.

