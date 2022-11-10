The Post Cemetery at Fort Ontario has been selected as an official location for National Wreaths Across America Day. Pictured is a child placing a remembrance wreath in front of a headstone at the Fort Ontario Post Cemetery in 2020.
OSWEGO — National nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) has announced that Fort Ontario in Oswego will once again be an official location for the organization and support its mission to remember, honor and teach. The ceremony will be held at the Post Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 17, at noon inside the old stone fort in front of the Enlisted Men’s Barracks.
This year marks the fifth anniversary of the cemetery’s participation in this national event, joining more than 3,100 participating locations across the country.
Millions of Americans come together each year to remember the fallen, honor those that serve and their families, and teach the next generation about the value of freedom. This gathering of volunteers and patriots takes place in local and national cemeteries in all 50 states as part of National Wreaths Across America Day.
Each year, a new theme is chosen to help volunteers and supporters focus their messaging and outreach in their own communities. This year, the national nonprofit announces the theme for 2022 is “Find a Way to Serve.”
The inspiration for this year’s theme came from a few different places, notably the American Rosie Movement. The movement highlights the stories of the World War II-era women known as Rosie the Riveters, or simply “Rosies.” These women pulled together to do the work that needed to be done for our freedom. The movement encourages youths to get involved in their own communities to serve in small ways that can make a big impact.
As part of this new theme, Wreaths Across America is revamping its educational curriculum and working with like-minded organizations to develop action plans to inspire young people across the country to find a way to serve in 2022 and beyond.
“You don’t have to be in military service to serve your community and country,” said Karen Worcester, executive director for Wreaths Across America. “Serving others or being in service to others gives purpose, and I’ve seen firsthand from gold star families to veterans how it can help people heal.”
Wreaths Across America volunteers work year-round to ensure service members laid to rest are remembered, their families and living veterans are honored, and the next generation is taught about the value of freedom.
Last year, volunteers placed more than 2.4 million wreaths on veterans’ headstones at 3,137 participating locations around the country and read each veteran’s name out loud. This ceremony honors the service and sacrifices these men and women have made for our freedom.
“Every person has something to give, whether it is their time, ideas, compassion or resources,” said Worcester. “What can seem like the simplest act or gift can start a nationwide movement, which is what we hope, that this theme will spark in people. I think Mother Teresa said it best, ‘the greatest good is what we do for one another.’”
National Wreaths Across America Day is Saturday, Dec. 17.
This year’s ceremony at Fort Ontario will include guest speakers including Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow, WAA Location Coordinator Corey King, and Fort Ontario Historic Site Assistant Danielle Funiciello.
National Wreaths Across America Day is a free, non-political community event open to everyone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.