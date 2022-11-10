Post Cemetery at Fort Ontario

The Post Cemetery at Fort Ontario has been selected as an official location for National Wreaths Across America Day. Pictured is a child placing a remembrance wreath in front of a headstone at the Fort Ontario Post Cemetery in 2020.

 Photo courtesy of Emily King

OSWEGO — National nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) has announced that Fort Ontario in Oswego will once again be an official location for the organization and support its mission to remember, honor and teach. The ceremony will be held at the Post Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 17, at noon inside the old stone fort in front of the Enlisted Men’s Barracks.

This year marks the fifth anniversary of the cemetery’s participation in this national event, joining more than 3,100 participating locations across the country.

