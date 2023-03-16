39 E. Oneida St. in Oswego

The building at 39 E. Oneida St. in Oswego was constructed in 1831. It is the fourth-oldest standing building of any kind in the city. It served as a Baptist church for more than 130 years and later as a synagogue. 

 Ken Sturtz photo

OSWEGO — Local families and developers in the city of Oswego are in line to take over 10 formerly tax-delinquent properties, including a building used as a church and synagogue.

Mayor Billy Barlow announced Monday the list of awarded structures as part of the city’s property auction. The city paid Oswego County $21,396 in owed taxes last year to take control of properties within city limits and later auction them. A list of the properties was published by the city in February and bids were due March 3.

