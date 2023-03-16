The building at 39 E. Oneida St. in Oswego was constructed in 1831. It is the fourth-oldest standing building of any kind in the city. It served as a Baptist church for more than 130 years and later as a synagogue.
OSWEGO — Local families and developers in the city of Oswego are in line to take over 10 formerly tax-delinquent properties, including a building used as a church and synagogue.
Mayor Billy Barlow announced Monday the list of awarded structures as part of the city’s property auction. The city paid Oswego County $21,396 in owed taxes last year to take control of properties within city limits and later auction them. A list of the properties was published by the city in February and bids were due March 3.
“We got a great list and some great buyers who will improve the homes and do what is right for the city and neighborhood,” Barlow said.
Below is a list of the properties and how much they sold for during the auction:
• 17 Liberty St. — $601
• 31 John St. — $10,000
• 39 E. Oneida St. — $30,600
• 73 Ontario St. — $8,000
• 137 E. Oneida St. — $5,600
• 143 A Liberty St. $700
• 161 Liberty St. $500
• 179 E. 2nd St. $8500
• 187 E. 4th St. $800
• 223 W. 6th St. — $41,000
One of the properties of potential interest, Barlow said, is the former synagogue at 39 E. Oneida St., which sits next to the county’s office building. The property was acquired by Avery Rental Properties LLC, a local development company owned by Atom Avery.
The building was constructed in 1831 in Washington Square Park as the First Baptist Church. It closed after 139 years. In 1968 the Adath Israel Synagogue moved into the building, staying until it closed in 2008. It has been used for cold storage by the city of Oswego.
The building is the oldest standing house of worship in the city and the fourth-oldest standing building of any kind in the city.
The mayor noted the properties are lightly inspected by the city’s department of property codes.
“They provide us with a summary grade on the condition and history of the property,” Barlow said.
Barlow also said the city tends to prioritize factors other than the highest possible bid.
“Properties at the county auction are typically bought by the highest bidder. The only people who go there are usually landlords. Landlords sometimes gather all these properties, and more times than not they don’t take care of them,” Barlow said. “In order to prevent that from happening, we pull out of the county’s auction.”
The city then conducts a sealed bid process for about a month.
“Bidders come in to city hall and deliver their bids in a sealed envelope,” he said. “We then go into executive session at a common council committees meeting. We look at all the bids and award the property to the purchaser who we think will do the right thing for the house and neighborhood. We are very transparent about the fact that we don’t always go to the highest bidder. We go to the best use.”
