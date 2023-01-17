Miller Brewery in Volney

The long-underused former Miller Brewery in Volney will receive a $26 million infusion from a central New York company that plans to restore more than 786,000 square feet of space at the massive complex and lease it to businesses, particularly those supplying incoming semiconductor manufacturer Micron.

 Ken Sturtz photo

VOLNEY — The main building at the former Miller Brewery complex will soon get a new lease on life.

Major renovations are planned to make the sprawling facility marketable to new businesses, including those supplying the semiconductor industry.

