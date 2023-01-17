VOLNEY — The main building at the former Miller Brewery complex will soon get a new lease on life.
Major renovations are planned to make the sprawling facility marketable to new businesses, including those supplying the semiconductor industry.
In March 2022, TDJ Properties LCC purchased the 67-acre property at 1850 county Route 57 in the town of Volney for $5.5 million. That property is separate from an adjacent ethanol plant.
TDJ Properties is made up of members of the Tormey family. Patriarch Michael Tormey is the owner of Emerald Equipment, the largest supplier of screening and crushing equipment in the Northeast. The company has a massive facility on Morgan Road in Clay.
Kiera States, daughter of Michael Tormey, confirmed on Tuesday that her family had purchased the main building at the former Miller Brewery and planned to renovate more than 786,000 square feet of space.
“Obviously, with everything going on with the development of I-81 and Micron going in, we figured Fulton is the next new and exciting location for commercial warehousing,” States said.
Micron announced last year that it planned to spend $100 billion over two decades to build a gigantic semiconductor plant at a business park in Clay, sparking something of a land rush in northern Onondaga County and southern Oswego County.
The Miller Brewery once produced millions of barrels of beer annually. But 30 years ago, Miller, citing decreasing market share, high costs and the age of the facility, shuttered the brewery in Volney. Economic development officials have been trying to repurpose the complex ever since, with mixed results.
Several potential business ventures have failed over the years. A few companies have used portions of the warehouse space, and part of the property was used to produce ethanol. But the most recent company to make ethanol on site went out of business, leaving a long-smoldering silo fire behind that was only recently extinguished.
The main building, however, has suffered from decades of neglect.
“The building itself right now is in pretty dilapidated shape,” States said.
Portions of the roof are missing and most of it will need to be replaced. Restoration work will include installing new water and electric, putting in a new HVAC system and new lighting. A complete remodel of the existing office space will also be undertaken. Renovations and site work are projected to total more than $26 million.
“Basically our goal is to go through about 200,000-300,000 square feet at a time and update the space to make it rentable for tenants,” she said.
States said work on the building would happen in phases over the next few years. Because of the sheer size of the facility, all the work would likely take three to five years, she said.
Despite the size of the project — the building is roughly the length of four football fields laid end-to-end — States said that her family had already tested the waters at the former Miller complex.
A sister LLC belonging to the Tormey family previously purchased 1902 county Route 57, an adjacent building at the complex. That building, once used for making beer cans and most recently occupied by trucking company Riccelli Enterprises, is about 100,000 square feet. States said the company spent the past two years renovating that building, including putting on a new roof and lights, and remodeling the office space. She said Irby, an electrical supplier, outgrew its space in the Liverpool area and would be moving into the building as a tenant.
There has been significant activity and interest on the larger building and the Oswego County Industrial Development Agency has been passing on plenty of leads, but nothing has been finalized with tenants yet, States said.
“We’re just kind of digging into the project now,” she said.
An application filed with the IDA said TDJ Properties is negotiating 227,000 square feet of warehouse and distribution leases.
The company is seeking exemptions from real property taxes, real estate transfer taxes, the mortgage recording tax, and state and local sales and use taxes as well as a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT) agreement.
The IDA is scheduled to hold a public hearing on granting the financial assistance at 10 a.m. Monday at Volney Town Hall.
