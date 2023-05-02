FULTON — A teaching assistant and former coach who was arrested in March on charges of possessing child pornography now faces federal charges alleging he had hundreds of images and videos depicting child pornography.
Joshua J. Demars, 37, of Fulton, was arrested Tuesday on a federal complaint charging him with receiving, transporting and possessing child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
On March 19, investigators with the New York State Police and Homeland Security Investigations executed a search warrant at Demars’ home. Authorities received a CyberTipline Report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that indicated Demars had uploaded child pornography to Dropbox.
Federal prosecutors said that during a search of Demars’ home, investigators found several electronic devices that contained hundreds of images and videos depicting child pornography.
On those devices, federal prosecutors said, investigators found evidence that Demars had placed a video of a 5- to 7-year-old girl being sexually abused by a man into his Dropbox account, as well as dozens of recordings of Demars receiving live videos of children who were engaging in sexually explicit conduct.
Demars had already been arrested in March by the state police on state charges of possessing a sexual performance by a child, promoting a sexual performance by a child and tampering with evidence.
When investigators executed the search warrant in March, Demars was a teaching assistant for the Fulton City School District. He also coached girls varsity cross-country, indoor track and outdoor track. He was placed on leave by the school district. His employment status Tuesday was not immediately clear.
Demars appeared on Tuesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew Baxter and was held pending a detention hearing set for Friday.
If convicted, Demars would face five to 20 years in prison.
