MEXICO — The pantry in Mexico was almost full on Friday, with room for only a dozen more bags of food.
Organizers of the pantry decided to wait until after Thanksgiving to start moving the food from the donation shed to the building that hosts the pantry.
When they looked on Sunday, however, much of the food was gone.
“We came Sunday to unload, and the door was open,” said Martha Sturtz, the coordinator for the Mexico Food Pantry, 5863 Scenic Ave.
Sturtz added the boxes of food had been dumped and sorted through by the people who stole from the pantry. And since the door was open, anything that was left by the suspects got wet. Some items were beyond saving and had to be thrown away.
She said she didn’t know the monetary value of the food that was stolen or damaged.
Volunteers were able to salvage some food and brought it inside to dry, such as different labels on cans. Currently there are about four carts of cans that are spread out through the pantry that organizers hope will dry out, and “there was probably two more times that in there” prior to the thievery.
Sturtz said there was no damage to the actual building, just the donation shed’s drop box. She still reported the incident to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, but no report was filed because the items was intended to be donated, Sturtz said.
Sturtz, who has been in charge of the food pantry for 12 years, said she had in the past called the sheriff’s office about individuals who may have been causing problems at the pantry, but she’s never had to deal with stolen food.
The pantry is looking at its security footage video, but Sturtz said she doesn’t know how good it’ll be since there was a power outage recently, and the lights didn’t reset and weren’t on. The donation building was never locked prior, Sturtz said, but now they’ll look into ways of securing the donation process.
“They didn’t really steal it,” Sturtz said. “They just acquired the food they needed” and skipped a step.
The Mexico Food Pantry has seen an increase in need, Sturtz said. Every month has seen almost double the amount of total meals donated, she said. In October 2021, 7,539 meals were donated by the food pantry, according to its annual report.
This past October, over 12,000 meals were provided.
Sturtz noted that there have been “a ton of new people,” especially since the price of gas, groceries and the cost of living have all gone up.
The pantry doesn’t call it emergency food, Sturtz said, because of it being so widely needed. “We call it supplemental food,” she said.
But Sturtz knows the situation at hand could have been worse.
“It sounds terrible, but a lot of people have stepped up with donations,” she said. “The Mexico community is huge, and generous.”
The food pantry doesn’t just supply food. The volunteers and Sturtz help people learn about other available resources throughout the county, such as seniors with the Office of the Aging.
Sturtz said the pantry needs a lot of items this time of year, including different soups and other dinner mixes, plus condiments, seasonings, crackers, cereals — especially cereals for kids — desserts and “staples,” such as spaghetti, peanut butter and canned fruits and vegetables.
The pantry also accepts body wash, shampoo and other personal hygiene item and monetary donations, and had some recent donations, Sturtz said.
A lot of the most-needed items were donated before they were stolen over the weekend, Sturtz said.
“The community has been very generous (with donating). … Now I have to be a little more careful,” Sturtz said. “You just feel bad for the people who might’ve been struggling to donate to us.”
Even with the setback, Sturtz said the pantry will still be there to help the community. Volunteers will return today to fulfill orders placed to the pantry, Sturtz said.
“To take a truckload, it’s crazy. … I’m just shocked,” Sturtz said. “We’ll come back. It was amazing how much we had.”
Sturtz, who lives just minutes from the pantry, said the people could have called her and she would’ve been right there to help with donations.
“I would’ve given it to them. … There wasn’t any reason they had to help themselves,” Sturtz said. “As my mother always said, ‘They must’ve needed the food more than we did.’”
(Editor’s note: Martha Sturtz is the mother of Ken Sturtz, a reporter for The Palladium-Times.)
