OSWEGO COUNTY — Food banks across Oswego County and central New York — and the nation — are bracing to be hit harder with requests because the federal government Tuesday is ending its extra food stamp benefits.
After the pandemic began in 2020, Congress temporarily increased funding for food stamps, also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP),
“Last December the federal government passed a resolution to end those additional benefits,” said Oswego County Legislator Roy E. Reehil, District 5, chairman of the Legislature’s Human Services Committee.
Food pantries expect this will lead to people looking to them to make up for the lost benefits.
“I believe we will be serving an increased number of people in the coming months,” said Tim Archer of Catholic Charities of Oswego County. “So it’s going to impact the amount of food we give away, impact the amount of need.”
The Oswego County Catholic Charities’ office is in Fulton.
“Because of our location, we get a lot of customers from Fulton,” said Archer. “But we serve the entire county, and something like this will most likely get people from farther out to come in and get help.”
Archer said he is concerned that the rising costs of food will affect families on SNAP.
“It’s going to impact people because their money won’t go as far,” said Archer.
Archer says the Catholic Charities have been fortunate thus far concerning budgeting and staff.
“We have been able to budget accordingly to make sure people are getting fed,” said Archer.
His agency has, however, had to deal with rising costs and the scarcity of some items, he said.
“There won’t be as many choices, but there will be choices,” said Archer. “So people might not be able to get everything they want, but we’ll get them fed.”
In addition to donations and grants from the Food Bank of CNY, and a small amount from the Diocese, it has received donations from a corporate partner, Archer said.
“Walmart will donate some of their rescue products to us,” said Archer.
Archer stated that regardless of inflation or increased demand, Catholic Charities will meet the task head on.
“We will continue to pull ourselves together to meet the needs of the community,” said Archer.
“We’re gonna do our best to meet people’s needs. We just want to let people know we’re here and we’re working to do what we can.”
Cathy Coville, who has been the director of the Phoenix Area Food Pantry for a little more than a year, said she is concerned about inflation affecting the food pantry.
“Right now I’m spending $3,000 every time that delivery truck comes,” said Coville “Prices have gone up.”
Coville has been concerned about food scarcity as well.
“The food bank hasn’t had a lot of options,” said Coville. “For months we’ve had no beef coming in.”
Coville has also noted an absence of staple foods like orange juice and eggs.
“We can get eggs sometimes,” said Coville. “This time I couldn’t get any OJ; the only thing they had was fruit punch.”
Coville estimates that the Phoenix agency is serving 50-70 homes a month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.