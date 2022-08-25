FULTON — Flying in a plane can sometimes bring you somewhere new. But some lucky attendees got to fly in the past at the Oswego County Airport Thursday.
The local Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 486, based out of the Oswego County Airport, is hosting the 1928 Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT-B this weekend, and started doing flights Thursday afternoon.
Every attendee gets a window seat, and the plane takes a couple loops in the skies before coming back down to land at the airport.
EAA Chapter 486 President Roger Morton called it a “very rare opportunity.”
“This is an awesome chance to step into 1928 to see where it all started. … It’s just interesting for me, both as a pilot and an individual, to get that piece of history,” Morton said. “Because in its day, this was truly amazing. … To have it here in Fulton, it’s amazing.”
The aircraft, which is owned by Ed Patrick and the Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, Ohio, has a lease agreement with the EAA to “showcase the historic aircraft around the country,” according to EAA’s website.
The plane is an all-metal exterior, with wooden interior walls and small lamps — an important note, Morton said.
“It’s easy to forget they were trying to compete against the railroads, which had luxury cars,” he said. “They were trying to make this the latest and greatest, which it was.”
The Ford Tri-Motor was one of 199 built from 1926-1933. This specific aircraft was initially sold to Transcontinental Air Transport, and the company’s logo is still emblazoned on the tail of the plane, in January 1929. It was named “City of Wichita.”
Thursday’s first flight around 2 p.m. took nine passengers in the sky to experience the flight, and allow for some unique photos from the air.
Once the plane landed, one passenger toward the back of the plane chimed in, “Are we in Miami?” followed by some laughter and applause for the pilot, David Ross, a volunteer with EAA.
Ross said he’s been flying the Ford Tri-Motors for about nine years and has done it all around the country. He added there’s a group of pilots for the plane, and he said this was the sixth tour he’s done this year.
He’s been to a couple places in Florida, Oklahoma City and Lincoln, Nebraska, among other stops.
“It’s quite an honor and privilege (to fly the Tri-Motor). Not many people get to do it,” Ross said. “I don’t dwell on it unless I’m cruising around and I go, ‘I’m in a Tri-Motor.’ The take-off and landing, it’s all business.”
One of the passengers on the first flight, Jon Kennedy of Williamstown, simply said, “It was a delightful flight.”
