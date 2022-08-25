Ford Tri-Motor.1

The Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT-B is at the Oswego County Airport this weekend, offering quick rides in the historic aircraft. 

 Ben Grieco photo

FULTON — Flying in a plane can sometimes bring you somewhere new. But some lucky attendees got to fly in the past at the Oswego County Airport Thursday.

The local Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 486, based out of the Oswego County Airport, is hosting the 1928 Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT-B this weekend, and started doing flights Thursday afternoon.

