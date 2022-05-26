OSWEGO — After a joint investigation between the city of Oswego Drug Task Force and the Oswego County Drug Task Force, a Florida resident has been charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Nicholas Burris, 38, of Miami, Florida, was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a class B felony.
Burris was arrested after a search warrant was executed at 145 E. Fourth St., Apt. 1, in Oswego. A search of the apartment was conducted with investigators seizing 9.1 grams of crack cocaine, 23.8 grams of fentanyl, prescription medication and a quantity of synthetic cathinones.
Burris was processed at the Oswego Police Department and was later arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court before being remanded to Oswego County Jail.
OPD officials said the investigation is ongoing and “more arrests may follow.”
“The new City of Oswego Drug Task Force continues to make great strides in battling back against the infiltration in the community,” Mayor Billy Barlow said. “I again commend the great work by the officers assigned to the task force and expect even more quick progress to be made in the coming months.”
Anyone with information about this investigation, or any others is encouraged to contact Investigator Brian Graves at (315)591-3553. Calls will be kept confidential.
