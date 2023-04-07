NEW YORK — New information released by New York State shows that half of the top 10 school districts in central New York with the most homeless students during the 2021-2022 school year were in Oswego County.
The Syracuse City School District and the North Syracuse Central School District topped the list in both district size and number of students per capita that were homeless.
The Fulton City School District (FCSD) and the Oswego City School District (OCSD) both were listed as having 101 homeless students during the 2021-2022 school year, tied for third most on the list. That number was 3.1 percent of Fulton’s total enrollment, and 2.8 percent of Oswego’s total enrollment.
The Phoenix, Mexico, and Pulaski school districts are also listed among the top 10. Phoenix ranked fifth (63 homeless students, 3.7 percent of total enrollment), Mexico was seventh (39, 2.0 percent), and Pulaski was ninth (29, 3.1 percent).
Homeless students have been aided in their struggle by the passage of the McKinney-Vento act in 1987. The act guarantees the rights of homeless students to attend school no matter where they live, or how long they have lived there. The act also states it is the responsibility of the schools to identify homeless students. This includes a housing questionnaire for all new students and students whose addresses have changed during the school year.
The act states that a student is considered homeless if they are:
-sharing the housing of other persons due to loss of housing or a similar reason;
-living in motels, hotels, trailer parks or camping grounds due to the lack of alternative adequate accommodations;
-living in emergency transition shelters, or are abandoned in hospitals;
-living in a primary nighttime residence that is a public or private place not designed for or ordinarily used as regular sleeping accommodations for human beings;
-living in cars, parks, public spaces, abandoned buildings, substandard housing, bus or train stations or similar settings; or
-migratory children who qualify as homeless because the children are living in circumstances described above.
“When people think of homelessness they imagine what they see on TV,” said Ellen Lazarek, prevention services coordinator for Oswego County Opportunities (OCO). “Tent cities in the Tenderloin (a district in San Francisco) or people pushing shopping carts, and that’s not necessarily what it looks like in our specific county.”
OCO is a private not-for-profit organization in the county that provides services to the homeless community in Oswego County.
OCO also works with school districts across the county.
“It looks different in our community than people see in the media,” Lazarek said. “In higher population areas (Fulton, Oswego), you might see people who are panhandling or visibly identifying through signage as being homeless.”
“Stability in home, school, or work offers security,” MACS Superintendent Donna Runner said. “Stability isn’t a precursor for academic success, but it adds a sense of safety and security so that learning can be at the forefront of their minds.”
Each district assigns someone to be a McKinney-Vento liaison to homeless students in the district, but covering the area of the entire district can be a lot of work.
Runner said she thought the McKinney-Vento liaison for the district could be further assisted in their efforts if there was someone at each school in the MACS district to interact on a one-on-one level with the students.
“We felt that we had such a number (of homeless students), it could be overwhelming,” Runner said. “We were successful in identifying a mentor in each of our buildings to work with kids in their building.”
The data collected by New York State includes districts in Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.