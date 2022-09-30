Department heads for police, fire and clerk’s office all sworn in
FULTON — The city of Fulton held a swearing in ceremony Thursday to swear in five officials within Fulton’s police department, fire department and city clerk’s office.
Fulton City Court Judge David Hawthorne officially swore in Police Chief Michael Curtis, Police Deputy Chief Christian Dempsey, Fire Chief Adam Howard, City Clerk/Chamberlain Jodi Corsoniti and Deputy City Clerk Jo Smith. Family members joined each of the officials while they were sworn in.
“I’ve said from day one that we’re only as strong as the people we surround ourselves with,” Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels said. “We are surrounded by the best, and the five individuals tonight that we’re going to be celebrating really up the game. For each of the departments, they really bring a level of commitment, dedication and just a real passion for the city of Fulton, and we’re so excited to be able to watch them lead the city of Fulton in a new direction and move us forward.”
Michaels thanked Hawthorne, the Common Council and the Fire and Police Commission for their involvement. She spoke directly to each of the five officials sworn in, complimenting their work and thanking them for their dedication and service to the city.
Michaels said that she was told from the beginning that Smith would pay attention to detail and that she is fully committed to her job. She described Corsoniti as amazing and said that she brings something to the city that is hard to capture, and that Howard brings values, leadership and a standard to the Fulton Fire Department, sentiments she has heard multiple times from those Howard has worked with.
The mayor said that Dempsey always shows up and gives his time, and that she was excited to hear that he had been appointed for his position because she knows that he will take the role to a new level and will show leadership that will make the city proud. Speaking to Curtis, she said she could not think of a better person to lead the police department than him, as he understands individuals and has a passion and integrity that make people want to be around him.
