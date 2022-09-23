OSWEGO — Representatives from the ownership group responsible for the James A. FitzPatrick Nuclear Power Plant will address plant renewal at a future Oswego City School District Board of Education meeting.
Oswego City School District (OCSD) Superintendent Mathis Calvin III revealed Tuesday he has been in touch with representatives with Constellation, one of the largest energy companies in the U.S. and the operator of the two plants in Oswego County.
Calvin noted parts of his conversation with the company’s representatives dealt with potential licensure renewal. The current license for Nine Mile Point Unit 1 will run until 2029.
“We talked about the plants and this is one of the oldest reactors in the country,” Calvin said.
The license for Unit 2 runs until 2046. Both units can produce up to 1,907 megawatts (MW) of zero-emissions energy, which the company touts as “enough carbon-free electricity to power more than two million homes.” Constellation owns Unit 1 and 82 percent of Unit 2.
In the U.S., nuclear energy plants are licensed to operate for 40 years, according to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. The length of the term is not based on environmental or safety matters, but rather the period of time utility companies use to finance capital investments, according to the Constellation website.
“We have been part of the Oswego County community for decades, providing hundreds of well-paying jobs and millions of dollars in economic support, including about $29.3 million in taxes annually for schools, roads, and other public services,” the website states. The funding from Nine Mile is allocated to OCSD via a Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) agreement that is negotiated over time. The plant is licensed through 2034.
Calvin also noted Constellation representatives are thriving economically due to zero-emission credits (ZEC) from the state and federal government that incentivize nuclear energy generation.
“(ZECs) have helped the plants stay viable at this time,” Calvin said.
The superintendent added Constellation is involved in advocating for further incentives to grow the nuclear energy industry.
