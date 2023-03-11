OSWEGO — The Oswego Pro-Am fishing tournament is sailing back to Port City waters this July.
The event, which leading organizer Mike Lewis said brought in about 160 people, will take place July 8-9. This year, Lewis said, the organizing committee is angling for the tournament to become a destination for fishing enthusiasts in the Great Lakes.
“The port in Oswego is known for world-class salmon fishing on Lake Ontario,” reads the organizers’ pitch on the tournament’s website. “Oswego boasts beautiful summers with a lively and walkable downtown. Come compete with the best of the best and enjoy our city!”
For its 28th iteration, participants in the team tournament will compete for thousands of dollars in prizes. Scoring is based on 10 points per fish, plus a point per pound.
Weigh-in for the tournament is held at East Side Park, at the north end of East 10st Street.
The location for the weigh-in is strategic, as the park is very close to two hotels and directly on the harbor. Organizers said it offers a convenient location with beautiful views.
The tournament received some good news Monday. Mayor Billy Barlow spoke at the Monday Common Council meeting in support of the tournament.
“This is a large fishing tournament that takes place in the city, put on by local fishermen,” he said. “I thought it’d be a great idea to sponsor the tournament.”
The mayor said the city would pledge $3,000 in benefit of the tournament. At the meeting, Lewis thanked the council.
“We are looking to grow this tournament. We had a lot of success last year,” he said. ”We bring in boats from all over the state. This year we are reaching out to other states to bring guys from other states and try to make this a destination tournament for the Great Lakes.”
Council President Robert Corradino, R-7th Ward, noted participants often bring good tourism opportunities for the city.
“(Participants and their families) might be staying in our hotels, eating at our restaurants, filling the gas tanks,” he said.
