Mike DeBella 2022 ProAm

Mike DeBella of the Woody’s Tackle team holds a 24.68-pound salmon the team caught during the 2022 Oswego Pro-Am fishing tournament. This year’s Oswego Pro-Am is scheduled for July 8-9.

 Mike LeBoeuf photo

OSWEGO — The Oswego Pro-Am fishing tournament is sailing back to Port City waters this July.

The event, which leading organizer Mike Lewis said brought in about 160 people, will take place July 8-9. This year, Lewis said, the organizing committee is angling for the tournament to become a destination for fishing enthusiasts in the Great Lakes.

