VOLNEY — A company that plans to build a 35-acre community solar farm on a vacant topsoil mine in the town of Volney is seeking financial support for its project.
The County of Oswego Industrial Development Agency board approved an initial resolution last month, but the project still needs to have a public hearing before a final decision is made.
ASD Baldwin NY Solar LLC, a subsidiary of AMP Energy, plans to spend $450,000 to purchase 94 acres at 1495 County Route 6, in Volney, about three miles east of Fulton, and use 35 acres for a 5-megawatt solar farm.
For comparison, the High Dam in the city of Oswego produces about 12 megawatts annually.
The land has been used for scraping topsoil but is currently vacant. In its application, the company says existing trees and brush to the north and south screen the property, with little or no visibility from adjacent parcels or publicly accessed areas.
The total estimated cost of the project is $16.3 million including $7.8 million in machinery and equipment. The company projects energy sales of about $1.8 million in the first year after the project is completed.
It is asking the IDA for support that includes mortgage recording tax exemptions and sales and use tax exemptions worth more than $575,000. It is also seeking a 20-year payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) agreement that would allow it to pay $5,000 per megawatt per year, with a 2% escalator clause.
Volney has experienced an influx of solar farms in recent years. AMP Energy is just finishing construction on a 25-acre solar project about a mile away on County Route 6. The company also has a PILOT agreement with the IDA for that project.
The town of Volney adopted a moratorium on solar projects earlier this year, but it excluded any project that has been approved already so the 5-megawatt farm would not be affected.
Solar power has skyrocketed in New York State over the past decade. Experts have cited improvements in technology that have made solar panels more efficient, the declining price of solar panels and the fact that New York has large amounts of inexpensive land in rural areas suitable for large solar farms.
The biggest factor, however, has been the state’s all-out push to transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy as part of its efforts to fight climate change and reduce carbon emissions. The state has spent billions of dollars on subsidizing renewable energy, efforts to reduce building emissions and clean transportation initiatives.
A decade ago, the total capacity of installed solar projects across the state stood at 281 megawatts. Today, the state’s capacity is more than 4,600 megawatts.
The three nuclear power plants in Oswego County together generate about 2,745 megawatts.
Oswego County produced just a single megawatt of electricity using solar power in 2013, compared to 40 megawatts now.
So many developers have sought support for solar projects in the county that several years ago the IDA passed a solar projects PILOT deviation policy, standardizing criteria for developers seeking assistance on solar farms.
The 35-acre project the IDA is considering would be the 22nd solar project is has supported.
The company plans to begin construction in spring 2027 with a targeted completion in early 2028.
