The long-vacant paper mill site on Mitchell Street in Oswego was once occupied by Hammermill and International paper. A portion of the building caught fire Saturday and officials said it appeared that people had been living in the structure.
OSWEGO — A fire damaged part of a long-vacant paper mill over the weekend.
At about 8:30 a.m. Saturday, crews with the city’s Department of Public Works alerted the Oswego Fire Department that smoke was coming from a structure that was owned for many years by International Paper and before that by Hammermill.
Firefighters arrived, entered the building at 91 Mitchell St., and located a fire in the back of a vacant warehouse there, Chief Paul Conzone said.
“When we found it, it was a pretty good-sized fire in the back,” he said. “Once we located the fire and found it was more than we anticipated, we pulled people out and regrouped.”
No one appeared to be inside, and there were concerns about the structural integrity of the building, so firefighters switched to exterior operations. Conzone said the size of the 24-acre property made it tedious for firefighters to run hoses from Mitchell Street to the fire.
Firefighters from Novelis, Scriba and Minetto responded, and the state Office of Fire Prevention and Control, the county Fire Coordinator’s Office and Oswego police assisted at the scene.
Once most of the fire was put out, firefighters re-entered the building to douse pockets of flames they couldn’t reach from outside. Several drones with thermal cameras were used to look for remaining signs of fire. The fire was out by 11:30 a.m.
No one was hurt. The building sustained moderate damage.
Conzone said officials believe people had taken up shelter in the vacant building. No one was there when firefighters arrived, but he said personal belongings found in a loft area of the warehouse suggested someone had been staying there before the fire.
The city’s codes department is working to get the property better secured so it isn’t as easily accessible, Conzone said.
Property records list the owner as PCL Properties LLC, 305 E. Seneca St., Oswego. The East Seneca Street property is home to Port City Logistics. Local businessman Jeff Holbrook owns that entity.
The site has had several fires in recent years. Hammermill originally owned the paper mill, which was acquired by International Paper in 1986. International paper shuttered the plant in 2002, putting more than 100 people out of work. At the time the plant produced 100,000 tons of paper each year for corrugated boxes and paper bags.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, and anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Oswego police at 315-342-8120.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.