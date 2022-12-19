Hammermill fire

The long-vacant paper mill site on Mitchell Street in Oswego was once occupied by Hammermill and International paper. A portion of the building caught fire Saturday and officials said it appeared that people had been living in the structure. 

 Ken Sturtz photo

OSWEGO — A fire damaged part of a long-vacant paper mill over the weekend. 

At about 8:30 a.m. Saturday, crews with the city’s Department of Public Works alerted the Oswego Fire Department that smoke was coming from a structure that was owned for many years by International Paper and before that by Hammermill. 

