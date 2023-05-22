OSWEGO — An Oswego Fire Department deputy chief who was fired after admitting he had sex while on duty is back on the city payroll, Mayor Billy Barlow confirmed.
City officials previously said Joseph Smegelsky Jr. was told he was fired on April 7 after he was found guilty of purposeful and deliberate violations of the department’s code of conduct.
Barlow said he fired Smegelsky after he admitted to having sex in the fire station duty office on at least one occasion when he was supposed to be working.
But the local firefighters union is fighting Smegelsky’s termination, which meant he had to be suspended without pay while the city and the union awaited the outcome of arbitration, Barlow said. After 30 days, the city had to put him on the payroll again.
Oswego Firefighters Association Local 126 previously released a statement through its lawyer, Nathaniel Lambright, saying that the union’s collective bargaining agreement with the city outlined specific disciplinary procedures and required actions.
“Our legal obligation to each member we represent is to ensure the city comply with these mutually agreed upon practices,” Lambright said.
Though he’ll remain on paid suspension until arbitration is complete, Smegelsky is not working for the fire department, Barlow said. His salary was $92,000 last year.
Barlow and Fire Chief Paul Conzone have said they believe Smegelsky’s termination will ultimately be upheld.
Smegelsky’s conduct was revealed in the course of an unrelated investigation into missing union money. Barlow said he ordered an investigation after the firefighters union raised concerns about roughly $500 in missing fundraising money that had been kept in a room at the fire station.
Investigators interviewed numerous people but Smegelsky was the only member of the fire department who was not cooperative, which led them to focus on him.
During their investigation, they learned a woman visited him periodically at work. Barlow said Smegelsky admitted to having sex on duty but not to stealing.
Smegelsky has been accused of stealing money before. In 2014, while chief of the volunteer Minetto Fire Department, he was accusing of stealing money after an audit by the New York State Comptroller’s Office. He pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of petit larceny and received probation and a fine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.