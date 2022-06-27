Several departments respond to fire in town of Granby

Pictured are firefighters at the scene of a fire Monday afternoon at Chateau West Apartments in the town of Granby.

 Savannah Norton photo

GRANBY — Several fire departments responded to a structure fire Monday at a multi-family unit at Chateau West Apartments, located at 14 W. 11th St. in the town of Granby.

The call came in as a kitchen fire at 3:58 p.m., according to the Oswego County 911 Center. Heavy smoke was coming out of one of the front windows, the 911 Center representative said.

The fire was reported as knocked down at 4:14 p.m.

No serious injuries were reported. One person was treated for smoke inhalation, but was not transported to a medical facility, the representative said.

Responding to the scene were Menter Ambulance and the Granby Center, Cody, Fulton, Minetto, Hannibal, and Oswego Town fire departments, and an engine from Baldwinsville was on stand-by.

Officials at the scene said that four people have been displaced as a result of the fire, which is still under investigation.

