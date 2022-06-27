top story Fire in town of Granby displaces four Jun 27, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pictured are firefighters at the scene of a fire Monday afternoon at Chateau West Apartments in the town of Granby. Savannah Norton photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GRANBY — Several fire departments responded to a structure fire Monday at a multi-family unit at Chateau West Apartments, located at 14 W. 11th St. in the town of Granby.The call came in as a kitchen fire at 3:58 p.m., according to the Oswego County 911 Center. Heavy smoke was coming out of one of the front windows, the 911 Center representative said.The fire was reported as knocked down at 4:14 p.m. No serious injuries were reported. One person was treated for smoke inhalation, but was not transported to a medical facility, the representative said.Responding to the scene were Menter Ambulance and the Granby Center, Cody, Fulton, Minetto, Hannibal, and Oswego Town fire departments, and an engine from Baldwinsville was on stand-by.Officials at the scene said that four people have been displaced as a result of the fire, which is still under investigation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition June 25, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTroopers arrest Central Square woman following fatal crashCity of Oswego to perform property tax assessmentAmber Kathleen LagoeCoffee Connection reopens at new locationDaniel Robert GrulichJacqueline Anne (Coyer) GrulichOCSD names Molloy as new Fitzhugh Park principalLois A. SyrellFire in town of Granby displaces fourOCSD Board bids farewell to DelConte, Sereno Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Jobs DRIVERS WANTEDMUST HAVE GOOD DRIVING RECORD. !!! LOOKING for anexperienced Man or Woman Bookkeeper/ Payroll Needed Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.