VOLNEY — Multiple fire agencies responded to a fire at the Bristol Hill Transfer Station in Volney on Monday evening.
The Volney Volunteer Fire Corporation was dispatched to the landfill for a garbage fire labeled as an outdoor fire, according to Fulton Fire Chief Adam Howard, who is also with Volney.
The call was received at 5:19 p.m., which was also the time of dispatch, according to Oswego County E-911 dispatchers.
Howard said that about half an acre in diameter of garbage was on fire and that lack of municipal water posed an additional challenge.
“There’s no municipal water there, so Chief (Kevin) Hayden had to request tankers from additional fire departments and that was shuttled from the Volney fire station to the base of the landfill,” Howard said. “From there it was pumped up approximately 60 feet up the hill and probably about 600 feet laterally to the men and women that were suppressing the fire.”
Responding agencies included Volney, Oswego City, Novelis, Palermo, Granby Center, New Haven, Caughdenoy, and Mexico as well as Menter Ambulance and the Oswego County Fire Coordinator’s Office. The Phoenix Fire Department was on standby.
Oswego City and Novelis each provided a drone, while other departments provided an engine, tankers and manpower. Howard said that Oswego County landfill employees also responded to the scene, utilizing heavy equipment to dig and assist in suppressing the fire.
One firefighter was evaluated and relieved at the scene for heat exhaustion by Menter Ambulance, according to Howard.
The fire took about three hours to put out. The scene was cleared out at 10:21 p.m., according to dispatchers. Howard said that over the last two years, there have been three fires at the Bristol Hill Landfill.
The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time, according to Howard.
