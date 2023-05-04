Firefighters battle a blaze at the Parish Country Lodge Wednesday night. No injuries were reported, but the building sustained heavy damage. The Red Cross of Central and Northern New York provided assistance to 15 people.
PARISH — More than a dozen people were forced from their home after fire swept through a motel in eastern Oswego County Wednesday night, badly damaging the building.
An Oswego County 911 representative said that at 11:07 p.m. someone called and reported a fire at the Parish Country Lodge, 2675 State Route 69, in the town of Parish. The 10-room motel is about a mile east of Interstate 81.
Parish firefighters responded first and called for help. In addition to sheriff’s deputies, state troopers and McFee Ambulance, firefighters from at least a dozen departments eventually responded to the scene and several more remained on standby.
The fire was out by 1:30 a.m. and firefighters left the scene a little after 4 a.m.
The Oswego County Fire Coordinator’s Office said no one was injured but the building suffered heavy damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
No one was able to move back into the motel. The American Red Cross of Central and Northern New York opened 10 cases and is assisting 15 people, said Susan Pope, a disaster program manager. The Red Cross provided financial support to help with immediate needs and volunteer case workers were helping connect residents with support services, Pope said.
The motel has changed owners several times over the years. Property records list the current owner as CC & J Quarterage LLC, which is tied to a Chris Jones in Richland.
