Parish motel fire

Firefighters battle a blaze at the Parish Country Lodge Wednesday night. No injuries were reported, but the building sustained heavy damage. The Red Cross of Central and Northern New York provided assistance to 15 people.

 Photo courtesy of Parish Fire Department

PARISH — More than a dozen people were forced from their home after fire swept through a motel in eastern Oswego County Wednesday night, badly damaging the building.

An Oswego County 911 representative said that at 11:07 p.m. someone called and reported a fire at the Parish Country Lodge, 2675 State Route 69, in the town of Parish. The 10-room motel is about a mile east of Interstate 81.

