Attis Ethanol

The fire at the Attis Ethanol facility, which led to an emergency declaration by Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, has been extinguished.

 Photo provided

VOLNEY — Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup announced the long-smoldering silo fire at the former Miller Brewing and Attis Ethanol facility in the town of Volney has been extinguished and the emergency declaration has been rescinded.

Weatherup (9th District) signed an emergency order in late October that triggered a public-private partnership to extinguish the fire and remove the burned materials from inside the silo that caught fire earlier this year. County leaders took the lead and put an end to a months-long ordeal at the abandoned property, with crews snuffing out the fire and disposing of the materials at the local landfill following Weatherup’s Oct. 24 emergency declaration.

