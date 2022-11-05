OSWEGO — Honor, respect, integrity and professionalism.
To some, those are just words. But for the 15 new graduates of the Oswego County Regional Police Academy, those words a lot more.
“To the recruits, they are not just words, but a creed to go by and what it is to be a police officer,” said Sergeant Jim Prior, director of the academy. “The Oswego County Police Academy is committed and dedicated to cultivating the finest police officers and deputies in New York state.”
At Friday’s commencement for the Class of 2022-1 at Fulton Alliance Church, Prior noted to the new graduates what it means to be a law enforcement officer outside of training, while adding that “individuals enter the classroom on their first day, and it’s (the academy’s) goal to ensure a team leaves at the end of 28 weeks (of training).”
“You began this academy as recruits performing community service,” Prior said. “We want to instill … that we should make a positive difference every day in our communities. And that doesn’t always have to be putting someone in handcuffs.”
Several awards were handed out at Friday’s commencement.
Receiving the Emergency Vehicle Operations Course Best Driver award was Deputy Austin Forte, who will be joining the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office. Forte also won the Firearms Top Shooter award.
The Physical Training award, given to the recruit with the best overall fitness, was Deputy Max Emond, who will be joining the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office. He scored a 96.67% average based on the Cooper Standard.
The Defensive Tactics Award went to Deputy Hunter Howland, who will also be joining the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
Salutatorian of the class was Deputy Benjamin Muckey, who scored an average of 94.7 of exams. Valedictorian of the class was Deputy Daniel Rivers, who scored an average of 95.9%.
The Honor Graduate of the recruit class was Officer Jacob Gibbs, who is joining the Manlius Police Department.
“At the beginning of the academy, we challenged our recruits to step up and to establish themselves as leaders,” Prior said before announcing Gibbs as the Honor Graduate. “One recruit stood out from others. This recruit showed tremendous initiative, motivation and confidence in his ability to take command during his time at the academy. This was noticed by all academy staff.”
During a speech from Gibbs, he thanked the academy staff for the training over the 28-week program, plus families and friends for the “undying support as well as the support … of our careers.”
“Although the days and weeks seemed very long, and the (physical training) felt like it was never going to end, when we were too far from graduation, we persevered,” Gibbs said. “And here we are. Although time at the academy may end here, it really is just the start. It’s just the start to the best show on Earth. As a class, I feel as though the academy did their absolute best at preparing us for what lies ahead.”
All 15 graduates earned a certificate of graduation.
Joining the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office after graduation are: Deputy Max Emond, Deputy Austin Forte, Deputy David Hoag, Deputy Hunter Howland, Deputy Rebecca Kiefer, Deputy Richard LeBeau, Deputy Benjamin Muckey and Deputy Daniel Rivers.
Joining the Oswego City Police Department are Officer Camden Bushen and Officer Jenna Costello.
Joining the University Police at SUNY Oswego is Officer Daniel Geary.
Other recruits are joining regional police departments, including Officer Jade Shimer at the town of Dewitt Police Department, Officer Jacob Gibbs at the town of Manlius Police Department, Officer Christopher Tuffo at the town of Seneca Falls Police Department, and Officer Jarell Shazer at the town of Ithaca Police Department.
All new graduates will join their respective departments for further training for the next three to six months with a senior field training officer.
Prior ended the commencement with a note of encouragement to recruits: to remember why they joined the academy.
“You’ve led a life that allowed you pass the physical agility test, … a very thorough background examination, a psychological test, a polygraph and medical exams. … After many hours of hard work and stress, you all made it to where you are today,” Prior said. “Remember why you chose to do this job. Never forget the amazing feeling that you had after getting the call that you were selected for this position. You will have tough days and nights, but remember this day, why you chose the job, and the feeling that you have right now.”
