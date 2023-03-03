Snow this evening will give way to windy conditions and a mixture of rain and wet snow late. Low 31F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..
WASHINGTON — A federal program that recently awarded more than $1 million to Fulton to hire more firefighters will expire this year unless Congress passes new legislation.
On Tuesday, members of the U.S. Senate introduced the Fire Grants and Safety Act.
If approved by the House and Senate and signed into law by the president, the legislation will protect grant money for the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG), and Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) programs through 2030.
The AFG and SAFER grant programs are administered by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., held a press conference to talk about the threat of the programs not being renewed.
“Over the last 20 years, these programs have delivered nearly $700 million in federal funding to New York firefighters and first responders,” Schumer said. “But if new legislation doesn’t pass, fire departments will not be able to access this funding in 2024.”
Since the start of these programs in 2002, the grants have delivered nearly $700 million in federal funding to New York firefighters, including over $23 million in federal funding last year.
This includes the $1,062,084 Fulton received last month and the over $5 million Syracuse has received since 2016.
